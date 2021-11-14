When recreational cave explorers stumbled upon fossils on the surface of the Rising Star caves in South Africa, they unknowingly introduced archaeologists to an anthropological gold mine.
In the years since their discovery, researchers spent countless hours excavating and studying remains from the cave. What they found helps fill in the blanks about how the early human ancestor ‘Homo naledi’ lived over 300,000 years ago.
LSU biological anthropology professor Juliet Brophy published details about how this early human species behaved, matured and evolved in the scientific journal PaleoAnthropology earlier this month. Her team made a rare discovery: the skull and teeth of a Homo naledi child who died 250,000 years ago somewhere between age 4 and 6.
She said researchers named the child Leti, short for “Letimela” which means “the lost one” in Setswana, a language spoken in the region.
Brophy was one researcher on a team of 21 international archaeologists and paleoanthropologists who examined the child’s 28 skull fragments and six teeth.
“This is the first partial skull of a child of ‘Homo naledi’ ever recovered, and this begins to give us insight into all stages of life of this remarkable species,” she said.
Brophy said researchers found the fossils in a remote part of the cave, 39 feet away from other ‘Homo naledi’ remains, which suggests someone placed the child’s body there on purpose. Because Leti’s remains have no signs of carnivore or scavenging damage, the team had to hypothesize how Leti’s skull came to rest, alone, in such a narrow, inaccessible part of the cave.
“We believe that members of the same species, of the same community, put Leti that far into the cave,” Brophy said.
Guy Berger, a professor at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, led the team through the cave system.
“The discovery of a single skull of a child, in such a remote location within the cave system adds mystery as to how these many remains came to be in these remote, dark spaces of the Rising Star Cave system,” Berger said. “It is just another riddle among many that surround this fascinating extinct human relative.”
Brophy was 34 years old when Berger hired her to analyze the first ‘Homo naledi’ remains in 2014 with a team of early career scientists. They determined the fossils needed to be classified as a new species.
“Naming a newfound species was simply incredible,” she said. “We saw such an interesting mix of features in these remains that we couldn’t classify them as any known species. It was like putting a puzzle together.”
The initial discovery, first announced in 2015, comprises 1,550 specimens belonging to at least 15 different individuals spanning several age groups. Brophy said finding a skull like Leti’s is extremely rare, as juvenile remains are notoriously thin and fragile.
Berger said studying the ancestral remnants raises questions about the current understanding of human history.
“‘Homo naledi’ is clearly a primitive species, existing at a time when previously we thought only modern humans were in Africa,” he said. “Its very presence at that time and in this place complexifies our understanding of who did what first concerning the invention of complex stone tool cultures and even ritual practices.”
Brophy said the Rising Star cave system is one of the richest sites of discovery for hominin fossils in the world. She said researchers are still navigating and excavating the cave system in hopes of figuring out whether or not the caves were used as Homo naledi’s burial grounds.
She said Leti, along with the 15 other individuals they’ve found, unlocks a view into the world before modern humans, a world that might include rituals like the ones still practiced today.