Federal officials said Tuesday they are assessing roof damages from Hurricane Ida before deciding whether to offer free "blue tarps" to homeowners until permanent home repairs are made.

Experts with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are examining roofs damaged when the storm roared ashore Sunday, damaging and destroying property throughout southeast Louisiana and leaving much of the region without power indefinitely.

The reviews are being done on behalf of the state of Louisiana and FEMA, according to Debra J. Young, assistant external affairs officer for FEMA.

The official name of the program is Operation Blue Roof Temporary Roof mission.

Unofficially they are known as "blue tarps," and the tarps dotted the landscape after Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans in 2005 and Hurricane Rita landed in Lake Charles the same year.

The program offers homeowners and permanent renters, without charge, fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover damaged roofs until permanent fixes are complete.

After Hurricane Katrina, the Corps of Engineers oversaw Operation Blue Roof, hiring several firms to oversee hundreds of subcontractors who installed tarps on leaky and damaged roofs across a huge swath of Louisiana and Mississippi.

The program was credited with preventing many homes from absorbing far greater damage from rainfall in the weeks and months after Katrina.

The corps has launched similar efforts after a number of other major hurricanes.

Meanwhile, FEMA and the Small Business Administration are offering assistance to individuals and businesses that suffered losses in Hurricane Ida.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said earlier this week that more than 18,000 people have applied for FEMA aid.

Those in the 25 affected parishes can apply online through DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or through the FEMA mobile app.

FEMA assistance cannot help with losses already covered by private insurance. FEMA stands for Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The parishes are Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington , West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

Information needed for applicants to both FEMA and the SBA is a current phone number, address at the time of the disaster, Social Security number, a general list of damages and losses and, if insured, the policy number or the agent and company name.

Assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging and home repairs.

FEMA may assist with repairs or replacement of damaged heating, ventilating and air-conditioning systems; refrigerators; stoves; electrical; plumbing and gas systems.

Also, repairs to disaster-related leaks in a roof, ceiling damages and electrical components, like overhead lights.

FEMA assistance may be used to repair a disaster-related subfloor in occupied parts of the home but not tile or carpet.

The agency may also assist with disaster-related broken windows but not blinds or draperies.

Those awarded grants should keep receipts for three years to show how the money was used.

The U.S. Small Business Administration said low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses and residents in the same 25 parishes.

Disaster loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.

Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Businesses of all sizes and private non-profit groups can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery, inventory and other business assets.

Interest rates start at 2.855% for businesses, 2% for private non-profit groups and 1.563% for homeowners and renters with terms of up to 30 years.

Terms are set by the SBA and are based on the applicant's financial condition.

The SBA is also setting up a virtual outreach center to help homeowners and renters, with customer service representatives available to business owners and homeowners to answer questions.

The center operates Monday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or 1-800-659-2955.