Baton Rouge makeup artist Reńe Roquemore says things are a bit different in the fashion world now that the pandemic has settled in.
How? The new "no-makeup" makeup look is in style.
"With COVID being somewhat behind us now, the makeup game has changed," Roquemore said. "During the pandemic, some people applied less makeup because of the mask mandates."
The authentic trend continues to live on despite fewer people wearing masks now. Roquemore says he has always preferred the natural look.
"I want people to look like themselves. I like to enhance their natural, God-given beauty," he said. "Less is best."
He does this by closely observing his clients' faces, which he refers to as canvases, and decides how he wants to make his art. His art process consists of using peoples' physical features as guidelines.
"You want to observe the person's face and eye shape. Eye shape is the most important because everyone has different eye shapes, and how you enhance the eyes really completes a look," he said.
Here's how you can maintain the minimalistic look, along with additional makeup tips and trends from Roquemore.
- Having a daily skin regiment is important for all makeup applications. Roquemore advises people to exfoliate and use a facial scrub twice a week. Moisturize even if you have oily skin, he added. A healthy diet with frequent water consumption plays a role for adequate skincare. Too many products can clog pores.
- Achieve an authentic makeup look by finding the correct color to match skin tones. Look for different undertones that may exist, especially in women of color, Roquemore said.
- Do not overdo your eyebrows. The natural eyebrows that you were born with are typically fine, he added.
- Quality brushes can improve the results of makeup more than fingers and sponges.
How should someone avoid smeared makeup in Louisiana's heat?
"Every woman should carry powder in her handbag."
Roquemore advises people to replace heavy, oil-based products with lighter foundations and powders to avoid makeup meltdowns. In addition, using a primer would help makeup last longer in the state's blistering weather.
How can everyone achieve the sophisticated look when they return to school or the office?
For educators and corporate office workers, Roquemore advises them to just keep everything simple.
"You don't want to be a distraction," he said. "Natural is always a safer and cleaner look."
What other makeup trends are currently in style?
"Women are no longer wearing their masks, and they want to show their lips. The focus is on lips."
Despite the simple makeup look that has taken a hold of the masses this year, bold, glimmery lips with bright colors are here to stay.
In fact, more dazzling, summer colors have recently been added to makeup palates for cheeks, eyebrows and lips.
Roquemore says additional makeup trends to consider are statement eyes, faux freckles, graphic eyeliner, bold brows and tan-touring (contouring with self-tanner instead of bronzer).