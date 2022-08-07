BOGALUSA — More than 300 people crowded the Bogalusa High School auditorium Sunday for the funeral of native rapper JayDaYoungan, who was killed last month after a five-year career that amassed 2.8 million Instagram followers and 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Javorious Scott, was ambushed by a shooter at a Bogalusa residence while with his father, Kenyatta Scott, according to Bogalusa police. JayDaYoungan died of his injuries later at a hospital; his father survived.
Attendees filed past in a steady stream during Sunday's public viewing of JayDaYoungan’s body in a clear casket surrounded by wreaths of white flowers and banners of him smiling.
“Jay was a good kid,” his mother, Latisha Jefferson, said in an emotional speech during the service. “He’d give you the shirt off his back.”
Also at the event were over a hundred law enforcement officials from seven departments in case of retaliatory violence, though no such incident occurred, Bogalusa Police Chief Kendall Bullen said.
The agencies were Bogalusa Police, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Hammond Police, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the B.B. Rayburn Correctional Center.
Though JayDaYoungan had a controversial history with arrests for gun possession and drug trafficking, those in attendance said he cared greatly for the Bogalusa community. After gaining traction in the rap industry, he began putting his money toward donating school supplies, Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas ham in local Walmart parking lots and recreation centers, pastor Raynis Bridges said during the service.
Videos on social media also show him passing out food and money to homeless people while traveling to California.
“Kids loved him, everybody loved him,” family friend Kolya Collins said in an interview with The Advocate. “He’s the only one to really make it out of Bogalusa, and he gave back to the community. He did his service; he did what he was supposed to do.”
Bridges noted fellow Louisiana rapper Boosie was also in attendance at the funeral.
No arrests have been made in JayDaYoungan's death thus far, though police suspect one person in the attack, Bullen said. Law enforcement from several agencies will continue to patrol Bogalusa through Sunday evening.
“Out of everything that’s been said and done, he’s a good young man," Tracy Lowe, whose son was a fan of the rapper, told The Advocate. "He’s done for his community and lived his life. He helped everyone, and may his soul rest in peace.”