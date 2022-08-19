Southern University’s football scrimmage Saturday will be part practice and part dress rehearsal.
Coach Eric Dooley wants to see his team polish up some details in game-type situations when the Jaguars go full speed in full pads beginning at 9 a.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
“We’ve got 85% of the offense in but we’re about to scale back because I’m all about the detail part of it,” Dooley said. “You can have the offense in, but I need execution. We have to fix some things.
“I want it to be like a game. Our first opponent (Florida Memorial) is going to play a game on the 27th so I want to be up to speed with them. We want to treat it as a game and have another week to do something in mock situations.”
Southern opens its season Sept. 3 at home against the Lions, who play Edward Waters on Aug. 27 in their opener. Dooley is hoping for 100 plays Saturday but fewer penalties than the previous week when the Jaguars participated in a limited scrimmage. He said many of the calls were holding penalties.
“I strongly feel that will not be a problem Saturday,” he said. “It was kind of to be expected, but I think we are a much more experienced team than that. I have seen some progress. Guys are working at it. We’ll scratch where it itches.
“I’m looking for execution on offense but defense as well. Somebody (offense or defense) is going to lose every play. You have so many different periods, so you’ve got to have spurts in each period. I understand how to go in between both of them. I do want my defense to be fast and physical.”
The offense will be fast by design, and quarterback Besean McCray is still running the first team in the race to start Sept. 3, but Harold Blood has made a big push and appears to be getting most of the second-team snaps.
“I watched my tape the whole summer and was picking out my weaknesses and strengths,” said Blood, a redshirt freshman from Destrehan. “I wanted to grow my strengths and cut my weaknesses. I was hard on myself, harder than anybody, the whole summer. I kept telling myself, ‘Keep your head down and work.’ It feels like everything is working out the way it’s supposed to be.”
Blood has yet to take a snap in a game but possesses a strong arm and the running ability Dooley likes in his quarterbacks. His grasp of the offense has increased during camp.
“To see his growth and development from last year to this year, it’s been outstanding,” Southern defensive tackle Camron Peterson said. “You watch a guy grind, grind and grind, and you see him make a difference with the details, his footwork and understanding the playbook. It’s amazing to watch.”
The Southern defense is looking to make the same kind of progress after a rough season in 2021. Defensive coordinator Henry Miller said the front seven will be the team’s strength, and he’s hoping the secondary continues to develop after adding nine defensive backs in the offseason.
“I would like for us to continue what we saw last weekend: playing fast, smart and physical,” Miller said. "I’m always looking for turnovers and we did that last weekend. We were aggressive. We want to get better at it.”
Back to the Bluff
The scrimmage is part of the school’s Back to the Bluff Fest, which is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. Fans will be allowed to tailgate and meet football, soccer, volleyball and cross country athletes. The cheerleaders and The Human Jukebox (Southern band) also will be there.