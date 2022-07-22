Southern University will play on the ESPN family of programming four times in the 2022 season, according to the schedule released by the Southwestern Athletic Conference office Friday.
The Jaguars will play on the streaming service ESPN+ at Prairie View on Oct. 8 and at home against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 12.
On Nov. 5, the Jaguars will play at Florida A&M on ESPNU. They also will play at Jackson State on Oct. 29 on a platform to be determined later.
The SWAC television schedule begins with an Aug. 27 game of Alabama State at Howard University on ESPN’s main channel. Six SWAC games will be carried on ESPNU, and the conference championship game Dec. 3 is set for ESPN2.
Conference Commissioner Charles McClelland touted the league’s setting attendance records and said seven SWAC games on the ESPN+ streaming service outdrew some FBS games on the network’s linear channels.
“We shattered out SWAC attendance record and that has led to additional media exposure and corporate partners,” McClelland said. “Our conference is strong and vibrant and we’re not going anywhere. We’re only going to get stronger.”
Scroll down for the complete conference TV schedule:
Aug. 27 Alabama State vs. Howard ESPN
Sept. 3 Miles at Alabama State ESPN+
Sept. 3 Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M ESPN+
Sept. 10 South Carolina State at Bethune-Cookman ESPN+
Sept. 17 Grambling at Jackson State ESPNU
Sept. 17 Incarnate Word at Prairie View A&M ESPN+
Sept. 24 Alabama A&M at Florida A&M ESPN+
Sept. 24 Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman ESPN+
Sept. 24 Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State ESPN+
Oct. 8 Jackson State at Alabama State ESPNU
Oct. 8 Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State ESPN+
Oct. 8 Southern at Prairie View A&M ESPN+
Oct. 15 Alcorn State at Southern ESPN+
Oct. 22 Texas Southern at Alcorn State ESPN+
Oct. 29 Alabama A&M at Alabama State TBA
Oct. 29 Alcorn State at Grambling State ESPN+
Oct. 29 Southern at Jackson State TBA
Nov. 3 Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State ESPNU
Nov. 4 Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M ESPNU
Nov. 5 Southern at Florida A&M ESPNU
Nov. 5 Jackson State at Texas Southern ESPN+
Nov. 5 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State ESPN+
Nov. 12 Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State ESPN+
Nov. 12 Grambling State at Texas Southern ESPN+
Nov. 12 Mississippi Valley State at Southern ESPN+
Nov. 19 Jackson State at Alcorn State ESPN+
Nov. 19 Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M ESPNU
Nov. 24 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama State ESPN+
Dec. 3 Cricket SWAC Football Championship ESPN2