ARLINGTON, Texas — There probably was no result more surprising Saturday on the Southwestern Athletic Conference scoreboard than Texas Southern taking Southern University to the woodshed by a 24-0 score in the Arlington Classic.
The Jaguars were the preseason pick to win the West Division title. Those prognostications often turn out to be little more than guesses, but this result could reshuffle the entire deck.
Southern is viewed as an elite HBCU program. Texas Southern, which now has five wins in the last four-plus seasons under Clarence McKinney, is not.
It may turn out that the Tigers (1-2, 1-1) are one of the conference’s biggest surprises. The same might be said of Southern (1-2, 0-1), but not in a good way.
The Jaguars defense got stung early but played better in the final three quarters. The offense never recovered.
Quarterback BeSean McCray threw an interception on his first pass and three for the game, including one in the end zone to kill a scoring chance.
McCray did rally his team in the second half and the Jaguars moved into the red zone twice but could never punch it in. McCray was the leading rusher with 95 yards but had trouble finding open receivers early in the game while completing 18 of 30 throws.
Coach Eric Dooley’s offense can be explosive, but not if the quarterback is running as much as he’s passing. It’s the same problem Southern had with Ladarius Skelton the previous two seasons.
Dooley wouldn’t specifically say whether the receivers weren’t open or McCray was holding the ball too long. He is loathe by nature to point fingers at any of his players, rather he puts responsibility on himself and his staff.
“He (McCray) understands his key reads and how to make it happen,” Dooley said. “If they are giving us a certain look, he knows what to check off to. I thought he did a good job in certain things we had to do, but of course we’ve got some work because at the end of the day we didn’t win.”
Some of the offensive struggles may be attributed to injuries on the offensive line. Southern was shuffling offensive linemen the whole game, playing nine and moving some to different spots. But it was apparent Texas Southern came out with more energy, winning the coin toss and taking the ball to start the game.
Texas Southern's fast start and Southern's turnovers made the difference. Both teams had 352 total yards, but the Tigers had zero turnovers. Southern had three turnovers, and the Jaguars also failed on a pair of fourth-down plays.
“I learned from my mentor, Kevin Sumlin, a drill called fast start,” McKinney said. “It gets our players mentally prepared to start fast. Take the ball and play from ahead.”
Southern never recovered from the fast start. Wide receiver Chandler Whitfield, who caught six passes for 94 yards, said the Jaguars were ready but TSU came out with more energy.
“We can’t wait to get hit first,” Whitfield said. “We can’t wait until the third quarter to try and turn things on. We need to throw the first punch first.
“Every defense they ran we were ready for. We practiced, we repped everything, game-planned well. We’ve got to come out better and improvise better. We were ready but we came out slow. We have to get our energy right.”
It’s still early, and the Jaguars have a chance to recover from the loss. With a bye next week, they will have two weeks to get ready for Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home.
Dooley will have to do some tinkering with the offense and his quarterback. The players will have plenty of time to reflect on their mistakes.
“Next week is a new week; we’ll put this behind us,” Whitfield said. “There’s a lot of games to be played. We’ll just move on.”