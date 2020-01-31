It would be nice for Christians to just be nice in their efforts to win people for Christ.
That's the observation that renowned faith leader and best-selling author John Maxwell shared Sunday with members of the Church of the King in Baton Rouge and the church's other campuses.
"Christians don't really like a lot of people," Maxwell said. "There are just a lot of people that are going to heaven, but they're not going to take anybody with them. Everybody would just find God a little quicker if we would just be nice. Wouldn't it be wonderful if Christians would just be nice and smile and be kind?"
The 72-year-old Maxwell has authored more than 70 books, mostly on leadership. His books include "There's No Such Thing as Business Ethics," "The 5 Levels of Leadership," "Winning With People," "The 17 Indisputable Laws of Teamwork," "The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership" and "Be a People Person."
Maxwell spoke from Church of the King's main campus in Mandeville and was broadcast live to campuses in Baton Rouge, Metairie and Biloxi, Mississippi. The nondenominational church was founded in 1999 by Pastor Steve and Jennifer Robinson. The Baton Rouge campus was launched last spring at 2037 Quail Drive, site of the former The Church Academy. Erick Brister serves as the campus pastor.
On Sunday, Maxwell's teaching message was titled "The Power of Influence" in which he offered insights on how Christians can effectively share their faith.
"Could there be anything more important than helping somebody — a friend of yours, a family member, somebody that you work with — helping them really know Christ and become a Christian? Is there anything better than that? And to be able to go before the Lord and present to him these people that you've introduced into the kingdom," Maxwell said. "This is what Jesus died for, and for us to be able to do that is going to be absolutely huge in our lives."
Maxwell appealed to congregants to take a larger role in kingdom building.
"You're the only hope of some people ever finding God," he said. "If you're removed from the equation, they're lost forever. The only God many people will ever see is you."
Maxwell used the example of the Apostle Paul, who had a passion for winning souls to Christ. He based his message on Paul's words in 1 Corinthians 9:19-23 (The Message Bible) which included: "Even though I am free of the demands and expectations of everyone, I have voluntarily become a servant to any and all in order to reach a wide range of people: religious, nonreligious, meticulous moralists, loose-living immoralists, the defeated, the demoralized — whoever. I didn’t take on their way of life. I kept my bearings in Christ — but I entered their world and tried to experience things from their point of view. I’ve become just about every sort of servant there is in my attempts to lead those I meet into a God-saved life."
From that passage, Maxwell pointed out six things that happen when believers acquire that "Paul-sized passion" for souls and how it drove Paul's life.
The first thing that passion did for Paul was change him inwardly, Maxwell said.
"Paul said he had to change (and) do what isn't naturally who he was: be a servant," Maxwell said. "Paul came to the conclusion that the best way to reach people for Christ is to serve them, to add value to them. He made it his priority that he would intentionally increase his influence with others by consistently adding value to people."
That is the foundation of sharing faith, Maxwell said.
"We become vital to their life and they begin to look forward to time with us … because we are serving and we're giving and we're adding value to their lives," he said.
The second thing was Paul's desire to reach everybody or "whoever," just as God does, Maxwell said.
"What we need to do as Christians is we need to quit trying to correct people, and we need to start connecting with people," Maxwell said. "Sadly, people do not come to God because they think of us as always wanting to try to fix them instead of always wanting to help them and add value to them."
The third thing was Paul's passion for Christ helped establish his identity in Christ.
Paul never forgot who he was, Maxwell said.
"You just keep smiling and loving people and wishing they had our faith, and after a while, they'd wish they had your faith," he said.
The fourth thing: Paul was challenged to enter the world of those who did not believe and get out of his comfort zone.
"Way too often we look at everybody from a Christian perspective instead of from a secular perspective," Maxwell said. "We disconnect and they don't relate to us at all. And they don't relate because we ask them to come and think like us and be like us and come to our church and do the stuff that we're comfortable with instead of turning that around."
The fifth thing was Paul realized he needed to be creative in order to serve, connect and share with people, Maxwell said.
"Every one of you ought to learn how to share your faith without the church because they are people who aren't coming to this church," Maxwell said. "The only way to reach them is to reach them where they are."
Lastly, Maxwell said Paul's passion for Christ allowed him to love and live out the incredible message.
"The most important conversation you will ever have with people is a conversation of how to know God," Maxwell said. "All others pale in comparison."
Another day. Another blessing.
Psalms 39:4-7 says, “Show me, Lord, my life’s end and the number of my days; let me know how fleeting my life is. You have made my days a mere handbreadth; the span of my years is as nothing before you. Everyone is but a breath, even those who seem secure. ... But now, Lord, what do I look for? My hope is in you."
Events this week, including the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, no doubt have a lot of people thinking about their own mortality, the brevity of life and how quickly "life's end" can come to anyone no matter their age, race, health, star status, influence or economic situation.
Many have reflected about the importance of frequently telling family and friends how much they love them. People have questions. People are saddened. People are searching. People are lost. Now is as good a time as any to share Christ and remind people that there is salvation and a better place awaiting them. Now is a good time to let people know that not all hope is lost, that they can put their hope in God.