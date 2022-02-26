The Southern Jaguars were trying to recapture the feel of a good opening weekend, but that hasn't been the case this weekend at Alex Box Stadium.
The Jaguars dropped their fifth consecutive game — and third in two days — in an 11-1 loss to Towson after falling to LSU 9-2 in the first game Saturday.
Southern (2-5) had almost as many errors (five) as hits (seven) in the two games combined. The Jaguars' lineup, sporting some new faces, scratched out three hits and had only an unearned run to show for its offense against Towson.
“This game was a trap game,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “They (Southern players) played as hard as they could in the earlier (LSU) game and had to find some energy for this one. It was a new group; they should have been ready. Misplays, errors, got us again.”
So did Towson first baseman Elijah Dickerson, who hit two homers and a triple to drive in seven runs. Towson starter Doug Marose kept the Jaguars off balance and allowed two hits with four strikeouts in six innings. Cam Clark pitched the final three innings.
Southern’s lone bright spot was starter Christian Davis, who went four innings in his first outing of the season. He allowed one earned run but threw three shutout innings after Towson used an error to score three unearned runs in the first inning.
“I felt really good,” Davis said. “I was supposed to pitch last weekend but he sat me to make sure I was feeling good. I’ve had some pain in my shoulder but got over that with rehab. It didn’t bother me tonight. Even in my bullpen everything was working. Slider, changeup, fastball.”
Southern third baseman Jalon Mack, shortstop Caleb Tart and first baseman Mike Latulas each made an error in their first starts in the field. Southern had four in the game. The Jaguars also had first-timers Isaiah Adams in left field and Jaylen Armstrong in center.
Danny Becerra gave Towson (2-5) a 1-0 lead with a run-scoring double. Mack’s two-out error allowed Becerra to score from third, and Dickerson followed with a two-run triple over Armstrong’s head. Dickerson hit a three-run homer in the sixth and a two-run shot in the three-run eighth.
Crenshaw praised Davis’ effort and said he’ll continue to switch out players to get a better handle on which ones can play.
“It was unfortunate we didn’t make plays behind him early,” Crenshaw said of Davis. “Sometimes you have to pitch through that. He left a ball up and the dude hit it for a triple. It happens, it’s a part of baseball, but I’m tired of that speech. We need to be on the other side. We ain’t having much luck right now.”
Quincy Smith had two of Southern’s hits and Mack had a single, later scoring on an error. The Jaguars only struck out five times but hit into a pair of double plays.
“We’re trying some different things out, a lot of things aren’t falling our way,” senior infielder Zavier Moore said. “We have a lot of depth. Today didn’t really show it, but we’re not too worried. The hitting is going to come.”
Southern wraps up the weekend Sunday with a 5 p.m. game against LSU at Alex Box Stadium. The Jaguars play host to McNeese State on Tuesday at Lee-Hines Field, Southern’s last home game until March 25.