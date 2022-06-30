ST. FRANCISVILLE — After being closed for over four months, Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge reopens Friday, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
All trails, including Wood Duck, Blackfork, River and Blue Goose, are open for walking or non-motorized biking.
Access to the refuge continues to be by way of the new parish servitude, which bypasses the damaged portion of Creek Road. Vehicle access ends at the parking lot at the Wood Duck trailhead. Any vehicle access beyond this point requires a special use permit.
Annual public use permits are required for visitors who participate in hunting or fishing activities. Permits are $20 per year.