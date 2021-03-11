Baton Rouge Police say they have arrested a suspect in a January homicide.
Israel Jones, 20, was arrested Thursday by BRPD detectives and accused of shooting Aurtrell Bivens, 26, on Jan. 4 in the 1400 block of North 23rd St., near Cherry Street.
Jones was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, booking documents say.
Bivens and a juvenile victim were traveling north on North 23rd Street when Jones began shooting at their vehicle, police said.
The juvenile victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Bivens was transported to a local hospital and died Jan. 19.
A police statement spelled Jones' first name as Isreal, but booking documents list it as Israel.