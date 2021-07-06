On June 16, family and friends celebrated and memorialized the life of Dr. William Norris at the Cabildo. I knew Bill, and his wife, Betty, as neighbors and friends in the French Quarter.
I thought of how I would see Bill leading groups of people on tours of the French Quarter, regaling them with stories and information all soundly based on historical facts; how I would work with Betty, involved in some French Quarter organization, fighting to preserve everything important to our neighborhood.
They were deeply involved in protecting, preserving and celebrating their neighborhood long before I met them, and luckily for New Orleans, there remained a still important but dwindling resident population who demanded that people respect those precious sixteen square blocks that are unique in the entire United States.
Bill and Betty were on the front lines of opposition to the inappropriate, in fact, bizarre ideas that sprang up from time to time over the years. Think for a moment: what would the Vieux Carré look like today if the Bills and Bettys never existed? Where are the Bills and Bettys these days?
The full-time resident population of the French Quarter has greatly diminished; many residents are part-time. We are lucky to have part-time residents who care about their properties and pay attention to what’s going on. But they don’t wake up every morning to see the trash that is now accumulating on the streets, the homeless sleeping in commercial doorways, and they may not know of the ongoing battles that continue to assault the Vieux Carré, which has always been, first and foremost, a neighborhood.
If the Bills and Bettys are not present and ready to step up, and city government doesn’t do its job to protect and preserve the most important treasure in this city, then would the last person to leave please turn out the lights.
CAROL ALLEN
board chair, Vieux Carre Property Owners, Residents and Associates
New Orleans