Federal officials have paid $66 million to Hurricane Ida survivors who sought $500 checks for food, water and other urgent needs, FEMA officials said Saturday.

A total of 133,000 households have qualified for the program -- called Critical Needs Assistance -- and $164 million in grants and assistance has been allocated overall, according to Chris Smith, director of individual assistance for FEMA, which stands for Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Smith said the requests stem from the "significance and severity" of the Category 4 hurricane and the fact that survivors can apply at disasterassistance.gov.

He said that, out of 350,000 requests for aid, 270,000 have been made online.

"That is the fastest way to apply for assistance," Smith said.

In his visit to south Louisiana on Friday, President Joe Biden mentioned the $500 checks.

The aid applies to those displaced from their primary dwelling and have life-sustaining needs, like water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and gas for cars and trucks.

Applicants have to fill out a FEMA registration, spell out their critical needs and make a request for money to help cover those needs.

Hurricane Ida survivors can apply at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

Those who qualify can get a onetime, $500 check per household. “Sometimes it’s just what you need that moment that can make a difference,” Biden said Friday.

When it works critical needs assistance wins high praise.

One New Orleans family who had to flee their home after Hurricane Ida struck Sunday said they used the FEMA app to apply and had a $500 check deposited in their account two days later.

They were quizzed about their address, stated that their house was unlivable because of lack of power and that they had evacuated.

The app said they qualified for miscellaneous expenses and later got a separate payment for temporary housing.

But on Saturday there were temporary problems with the FEMA app.

Applicants were blocked from passing the first step because the entry code – entering characters on the home page – was not working.

The 800 telephone number, after a lengthy wait, said FEMA was closed for the day.

The go-to website – disasterassistance.gov – was also down temporarily.

"We're sorry but the system can't respond right now," according to the message on the website. "We will restore access as soon as possible."

The rules generally apply to those who will be displaced from their homes for seven days or more, according to FEMA.

However, the New Orleans family got $500 just a few days after leaving town.

One of the questions for applicants is focused on identity and occupancy verification. The occupancy verification may be waived in areas where automatic verification of public records is limited. The residence has to be in one of the 25 parishes declared disaster zones by the federal government.

The $500 is based on what federal officials call cost-of-living expenses and life-sustaining items that a household may need after being forced out of their home.

The aid is authorized when a majority of citizens have been or will be displaced because of the disaster.

Neither prison inmates nor those in a secondary residence are eligible for the checks.

Also, no assistance will be provided if there are signs of fraud linked to their registration.

Smith said that, over a two-day period, requests for aid from Louisiana topped any similar time frame since hurricanes Gustav and Ike struck 13 years ago.

A total of 3,246 people were in the state's 28 shelters statewide Saturday, according to the state Department of Children and Family Services.

That is 19 more than Friday.

The state is also offering a program called "Connect" to put families in touch with hurricane survivors who have fled to shelters.

They can call 225-342-2727 or fill out a form online at http:www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/form/dcfs-connect, according to the Department of Children and Family Services.

Individuals looking for relatives who evacuated from one of seven nursing homes can call 211.

Those nursing homes are River Palms Nursing and Rehab, South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, West Jefferson Health Care Center, Maison DeVille Nursing Home in Terrebonne Parish and Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey.

FEMA officials also said 95,000 people have been approved to stay in hotels for up to 30 days, with the federal government paying for the room.

FEMA is working with the state to contract for housing for responders, including possible use of cruises ships or construction of temporary base camps, according to The White House.

The idea is to minimize the housing impact on Hurricane Ida survivors using hotels temporarily.