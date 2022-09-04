As the longtime dean of LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication, Jerry Ceppos recognized how deeply online culture had changed the way people connect. He devoted a good bit of his career to helping prepare students for that different world.
But Ceppos, who died July 29 at 75, was also an enthusiast of a communications technology that was old-school, to say the least. Ceppos loved to collect classic writing pens, often using them to send handwritten thank-you notes — a gesture apparently so rare these days that recipients of his messages would sometimes write back to thank him for his thank-you notes.
“I had been taught that you shouldn’t thank someone who has thanked you, but that rule seemed to go out the window after I started sending my notes,” Ceppos recalled in an essay a few years ago for Pen World, a magazine for aficionados of writing instruments.
Ceppos shared that essay with me when it was first published, and after I talked it up, he sent me a handwritten thank-you note as well. He liked thanking people, and like anyone else, Ceppos seemed to enjoy getting thanked, too.
After becoming dean of the Manship School, “I found myself on the pleasant receiving end of handwritten thank-you notes from occasional students who stayed awake in my media ethics classes or those who thought I had run the school reasonably well,” Ceppos recalled. “I was surprised because most of my career had been spent as a newspaper editor. They don’t receive many thank-you notes.”
Common sense tells us that expressing gratitude pleases everyone it touches. But for those who need hard evidence, Ceppos cited some research findings that concluded saying “thank you” in writing “improves well-being for both expressers and recipients.”
In the wake of his passing, many friends and admirers have pointed out the many substantial accomplishments in journalism and academia that made losing Ceppos so difficult.
Let me mention two other lessons of his legacy that might be worth remembering, too.
The life of a man who sent his share of emails while also treasuring the feel of a fountain pen invites us to wonder if the question of new versus old technology is often a false choice. Sometimes, it’s possible to embrace the possibilities of innovation while still enjoying the comforts of tradition.
As for the other bright insight from Ceppos, maybe it’s as simple as this: In a world plagued by so many challenges, sending a thank-you note might not seem to count for much. But as Ceppos liked to point out, that simple gesture of gratitude could be transformative. He had, as dean, decided on a whim to start hand-writing and sending those thank-you notes.
“Never before have I received such a reaction from a random decision,” he recalled.
Which is why I bought a fresh box of thank-you notes this week, resolved to try more gratitude myself.
