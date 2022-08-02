Southern coach Eric Dooley welcomed 105 players to his first fall camp as Jaguars coach Tuesday, and the process of pulling them together begins Wednesday.
The Jaguars will hit the practice field at 8 a.m. Wednesday with the first of 31 practices leading up to the season opener Sept. 3 against Florida Memorial.
Southern is hoping to rebound from a 4-7 record last year, its first losing record in 10 seasons, with a roster that includes at least 42 newcomers.
“We’re healthy. There’s nothing to hinder us going into the fall,” Dooley said. “Our players are excited now about coming back. They’re very confident.”
Dooley said the player turnover will take time but he’s confident the process already has begun with strong participation in the summer conditioning workouts. The Jaguars will have as many as 22 new faces via the NCAA transfer portal.
“The cohesiveness will come; the thing I like about the group I have here, they are connected,” Dooley said. “They speak on a daily basis. Our conditioning program was new to them, something they’d never seen. Every coach has his own philosophy. Our guys seized the moment. They’re ready to go. It’s up to the coaches to do the rest and put this thing in play.
“We were very fortunate with the transfer portal. You always lose some guys. We got a lot more than we lost. Some of those guys I had recruited before and was very familiar with them.”
The biggest question will come at quarterback to see who runs Dooley’s uptempo offense. Junior college transfer Besean McCray won the starting job during spring, but Dooley said he will have to continue competing to hold the job. He’s backed up by Bubba McDaniel, who started eight games last season and is the only quarterback on the roster with Division I college snaps.
McCray completed 17 of 26 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns in the spring game.
“That’s where the team starts, the one guy besides the center who touches the ball every down, who has command every down,” Dooley said. “I want a guy that can go win the game. We have guys capable of doing that.
“It’s always good to have a guy with SWAC hours and understands the pride factor at Southern. Those guys are going to compete every day.”
Southern seems solid at running back with JJ Sims and Kobe Dillon. The offensive line returns three starters, including all-Southwestern Athletic Conference center Dallas Black. The Jaguars also have their top three tight ends returning but will undergo a makeover at wide receiver.
“We were able to get some guys that will meet our expectations at wide receiver,” Dooley said. “That room will always be tough. I’m a former wide receiver myself. I will always be looking at that. I like the guys we have in that room.”
Transfers August Pitre from Rice and Cassius Allen from UL were added over the summer while Reggie King followed Dooley from Prairie View. Junior college transfer Isaiah Taylor was impressive in the spring game. King and Taylor each caught long scoring passes.
Lewis selected preseason All-American
Jaguars senior defensive end Jordan Lewis was one of six SWAC players named to the Stats Perform FCS All-American team announced Tuesday.
Lewis, who won the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in FCS during the spring 2021 season, was named to the second team.
Florida A&M had two first-team selections: linebacker Isaiah Land and punt returner Jah’Marae Sheread. Joining Lewis on the second team were Bethune-Cookman tight end Kemari Averett and Jackson State kick returner Isaiah Bolden.