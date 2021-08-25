A child under the age of one died from COVID, the Louisiana Department of Health reported Wednesday afternoon.

The death is the first COVID-related fatality among children since the fourth surge of the pandemic began more than a month ago. In total, 11 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana.

“This news is heartbreaking,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer, in a statement. “And it’s a tragic reminder that the numbers we report everyday are also our children, friends and neighbors, and that no one is immune to this virus’ impact. The best way we can protect ourselves, our loved ones and young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine is to get vaccinated ourselves and wear a mask. It’s really that simple.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote in a statement that "the loss of such a young child, who could not be vaccinated yet, is tragic and a stark reminder of the difficult circumstance we are in throughout Louisiana."

Louisiana reported 6,619 new confirmed and probable infections from the deadly virus on Wednesday. Thirty-one percent of those cases were in children younger than 18, according to Health Department data.

Last week, there were 63 pediatric hospital admissions related to COVID. That was down from 88 pediatric hospitalizations the week ending Aug. 14, but still far higher than the 10 admissions the week ending July 24.

Vaccines remain effective at preventing serious complications from COVID, but they're not yet approved for children younger than 12. The vast majority of doctors agree that it's important for those who are eligible for vaccine to get it in order to protect those who aren't yet eligible.

"We have hope in the form of safe and effective vaccines, but only if many more of us who are eligible and able to actually take them and only if we slow the spread of this illness through masking and distancing as well," Edwards said. "All Louisianans, regardless of their age or health status, are worthy of our care and attention. Every person lost to this virus, young or old, leaves a hole in the fabric of our communities."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.