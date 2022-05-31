Southern is out of the NCAA baseball tournament for the first time in three tries but it wasn’t for lack of effort.
After being pushed into an elimination game on Saturday in the SWAC tournament, the Jaguars fought for 14 innings before falling to Alabama State 6-5.
Thirty-two innings in two days and the Jaguars still almost pulled off a third consecutive trip, rallying to tie the championship game four times.
That effort likely made legendary coach Roger Cador smile and reaffirmed that Southern is still the elite SWAC program.
“The toughness, the resilience, it was there,” second-year coach Chris Crenshaw said. “We did everything we could and came up short.
“I had some moments with the seniors, then the underclassmen called up a huddle on their own and I did a whole lot of listening to what they said to each other. There were a lot of people hurt, but we’ll be better next year from it.”
The Jaguars got off to a rough start against a difficult non-conference schedule but hit their stride midway through the conference slate and were playing their best ball at tournament time. Seniors such as Joseph Battaglia, Tremaine Spears and Jovante Dorris led the way.
Battaglia threw 112 pitches on Thursday and came back to throw 61 more on two days rest in the championship game, allowing only three runs in five innings. In the five tournament games, Spears had six hits and 10 RBIs with two homers to take the team lead at nine. Dorris had nine hits and five RBIs, tying Jaylen Armstrong for the most hits.
Southern pitchers such as Khristian Paul and Christian Davis stepped up to provide quality starts and relievers Nick Wilson, Nick Luckett and Jerry Burkett came out of the bullpen with strong efforts.
The way the Jaguars finished the 2022 season, though disappointing, provides promise for next season. Three position players — Spears, Dorris and Taj Porter — are the only ones not returning. Battaglia is also gone but others proved themselves with significant innings in their first chance.
“Pitching will be better,” said Crenshaw, who lost five seniors from the 2021 squad. “KP (Paul) threw nine innings the year before and 54 this year. He got some seasoning. Davis, Luckett Wilson, Burkett, I expect all of those guys to keep progressing.
Burkett went from 14 to 30 innings; Davis from 14 to 38; Luckett from three to 30 and Wilson threw 34 in his first season. Combined with the returning position players, Southern will have far fewer question marks entering the 2023 season and will add 12 newcomers.
“We’ve got a core group back,” he said. “Those guys will leave to play summer ball in the next couple of days. Hopefully they will go out stick to the plans we gave them to work on for the summer, and come back ready to go.”
And don’t forget Crenshaw himself. He showed an ability to keep the team together early this year and finish strong in his second season. He was handed the reins at the last minute in November 2020, won a title and nearly went two-for-two.
“I feel I got a lot better as a coach in the last two years, especially the second half of the season, managing and being in tune with the development of the guys,” he said. “The development process is here. They got a chance to experience the tradition and pride of Southern baseball.”
Spears named all-tournament
Spears was among the four Jaguars named to the all-tournament team, although his name was left out of the previous acknowledgement. Also named were Battaglia, Burgos and Tabb.
Jackson named Memphis coach
Former Southern baseball coach Kerrick Jackson was named the coach at Memphis last week, the first Black head baseball coach in the school’s history. Jackson becomes one of three Black head coaches at non-HBCU schools. He guided Southern to a 34-20 mark and the SWAC title in his second of three seasons.