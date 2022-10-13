The past two seasons were rough on Alcorn State, but the Braves appear to be fighting their way back to the glory days that netted the program six consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division titles from 2014-19.
And it’s just in time to make the season difficult for their nemesis, Southern University, as the teams clash at 6 p.m. Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
In the span of a week, the Braves (3-2, 2-0 SWAC) went from a team with a power running identity to one with balance against Mississippi Valley State, and the Braves now sit atop the division after Prairie View’s loss to Southern.
It’s no surprise to league coaches that veteran coach Fred McNair has it turned around after opting out of the 2021 spring season and struggling through the fall with a 6-5 mark, finishing second to PVU.
The Braves lost quarterback and 2019 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year Felix Harper and seemed to be struggling at quarterback this season. Then Aaron Allen had a breakout game with 299 yards passing as Alcorn overcame Valley, 30-7.
“The week before at Arkansas-Pine Bluff we had a great running game,” McNair said. “We’re going to stick with it as long as we can.
"It just so happened our passing game was on point. Allen was very productive compared to the week before. But I’m not going to throw the ball if I can run it. It was good to see us able to pass the ball.”
Alcorn is second to Southern in rushing yards per game, 245.2 to 216.2, but the Braves have the league’s No. 1 rusher in Jarveon Howard. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior transfer from Syracuse is averaging 129.2 yards per game with 96 carries for 646 yards and eight touchdowns. He has a gaudy 6.7 yards per carry.
Last week, Valley put the brakes on Howard, holding him to 63 yards on 24 tries, but he still scored two touchdowns. Despite that, Allen connected on 22 of 29 throws and ran for 29 yards and a touchdown.
McNair said nothing changed last week except that Allen was forced to step up when Howard was shut down. It makes the Braves that much more formidable as the division race starts to ratchet up.
“His quarterback acumen is overwhelming and the way he studies the game, studies defenses, especially the secondary,” McNair said. “He’s always asking questions about what he sees and doesn’t see over the course of the game. He manages the game that way.
“He doesn’t turn it over and makes good decisions. If we’re in a bad play, he puts us in a good one. Against Valley he really stepped up his game. We’re not one-dimensional.”
Alcorn’s top receivers are Malik Rogers with 12 catches for 209 yards and one TD, and CJ Bolar with 17 for 162. The Braves are 10th in team passing with 159.2 yards per game, but they are showing improvement.
Defensively, Alcorn is giving up 371.8 yards and 26 points per game, 10th and sixth in the league, respectively. The Braves have been susceptible to the pass, allowing 229 yards per game.
Linebackers Terreance Ellis, Mikail Webb and Trevor James have five tackles for loss each. Defensive linemen Malachi Bailey and Chris Ballard have three sacks each.
The Braves, with victories against winless UAPB and Valley, will face their toughest task in the Jaguars.
“Fred McNair is a great football coach. He’s been doing it a while,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “He’s got a great pedigree, and I expect his team to be ready to play a 60-minute contest. We have a challenge ahead of us.”