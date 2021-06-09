Editor’s note: This story includes descriptions of sexual abuse of children.
LIVINGSTON — A Livingston judge has ruled that an ex-husband and wife charged jointly with more than 100 counts of sexual abuse — many of them involving children — must stand trial together, after the husband asked to be tried apart from his ex-wife out of fear that she will try to blame him for their crimes in court.
Former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Perkins, 45, and his ex-wife Cynthia Perkins, 36 and a former school teacher, face 150 felony charges alleging rape, child pornography, sexual battery of a child, video voyeurism and tainting pastries that children later ate at school. The victims include two children, two adults and a dog.
Prosecutors painted a picture of the Perkinses working hand-in-hand to commit the slate of alleged crimes. The pair was indicted via the same court document in 2019, meaning their cases are set to proceed through court as one.
But the two former Livingston Parish employees have since turned on each other. After the indictment, Cynthia Perkins sought — and later won — a divorce from Dennis Perkins. Dennis Perkins asked last month to be tried apart from his ex-wife, as his lawyers argued he would be “unduly prejudiced” by her testimony.
Dennis Perkins’ defense lawyer, Jerrett Ambeau, argued in a motions hearing in Livingston last Friday that he believes Cynthia Perkins is prepared to “point the finger” at her ex-husband if they stand trial together.
Judge Erika Sledge of the 21st Judicial Court ruled against the motion to separate the trials on Tuesday.
"The court is aware that providing specific information pertaining to antagonism puts the defense in a position of having to disclose details about trial strategy,” Sledge wrote in a court filing released Wednesday morning. “However, an allegation of antagonism alone is insufficient to establish that a severance is warranted.”
The decision marked a victory for the Louisiana Attorney General’s office, which is prosecuting the case. In a motions hearing last week, State Justice Department attorneys told Sledge that holding two trials would subject victims and their families to unnecessary trauma by forcing them to relive the alleged abuse twice.
It would also be a waste of law enforcement testimony, they argued, because a substantial portion of that testimony would have to be repeated across the two trials.
“We are looking forward to getting justice for the victims’ families,” said Emily Fuson, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, in an interview Wednesday.
Dennis Perkins’ defense attorney has asked to postpone the trial’s July 12 start date as he considers a plea deal.
He had not formally requested a plea deal as of last Friday, however, and the Attorney General’s office had not offered him one.