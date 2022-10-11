For the second consecutive week, Southern University is taking on the leader in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division.
This time the Jaguars face a program that is used to being in the top spot when Alcorn State comes to A.W. Mumford Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday for a key clash. Southern (3-2, 2-1 SWAC) put itself back into the race by beating Prairie View, which was 3-0 in the division.
Now the Jaguars face a team that dominated them during the past decade until a 38-35 victory last year. That snapped Southern's five-game losing streak against a team that had won nine of the 10 previous meetings, including consecutive SWAC title game battles in 2018-19.
“You’ve got to know the culture of that team,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “They’re accustomed to winning regardless of what type of season they’ve had. You can see they are coming on. Their defense looks fast to me, they fly around and make plays. Offensively, they can run the football and now the quarterback has gotten adjusted to his system.
“We know it's going to be a challenge. They are a team that comes in with a winning pedigree and has an excellent coach that I call a veteran of this conference.”
The Braves (3-2, 2-0) started the season relying on the run, but quarterback Aaron Allen had his best game in a 30-7 win against Mississippi Valley State, hitting 22 of 29 passes for 299 yards. Leading rusher Jarveon Howard was held to 63 yards on 24 carries, but he scored two touchdowns.
Southern also showed it was improving with its win at Prairie View. The Jaguars outscored the home team 35-0 in the second half. Quarterback BeSean McCray had his best game with 360 total yards and four touchdowns.
Dooley said McCray continues to blossom and partly blames himself for McCray not catching on faster. He led Southern to a 42-0 lead in the first quarter of the season-opening victory against Florida Memorial and sat out the final three quarters.
“It was a mistake on my part," Dooley said. “We played him only one quarter and we should have played him the whole game. We didn’t play him long enough in the first game for him to get into some type of rhythm so when he gets to the second and third game he can find his niche.”
Injuries
Dooley slightly relaxed his policy on injuries to say defensive ends Jordan Lewis and Trey Laing should be available for Saturday’s game. Lewis tweaked his left hamstring against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and did not play against Prairie View. Laing reinjured a finger while making a sack against PVU late in the game and left the field.
“Jordan Lewis looks good,” Dooley said. “He looked good the other day running. He’s going to be all right, ready to go. Laing is good to go. His finger was banged-up a couple weeks back. He bruised it again.”
No comment
Dooley declined to share his opinion about the Eddie Robinson Jr.-Deion Sanders squabble that created some off-the-field excitement last week after Alabama State’s loss to Jackson State.
Robinson shook hands with Sanders after their game but declined the hug because of what Robinson called disrespectful comments and actions before their game. The two traded barbs after the incident.
“I would never know,” Dooley said. "I really don’t know. It will all work itself out. I try not to get into certain things.
"I guess I got that tunnel vision. The only thing on my mind is Alcorn State.”
HBCU poll
After a two-week absence, Southern return to both BOXTOROW HBCU polls released Monday.
The Jaguars (3-2) were ranked No. 7 in the coaches poll and No. 9 in the media poll.
Jackson State was an unanimous choice for No. 1 in both polls, garnering all 20 coaches' votes and all 18 from the media. JSU was followed by North Carolina Central, Alcorn State, Florida A&M and North Carolina A&T in coaches voting.
In the media poll, unbeaten Virginia Union (6-0) was second, followed by Florida A&M, Albany State and North Carolina Central.