Southern coach Eric Dooley gave his team a meetings-only day off from practice Sunday and an afternoon practice Monday as the Jaguars moved into their second week of preseason camp.
On Tuesday, the Jaguars were in the second of three days in shells before moving to full pads on Thursday. Dooley said there will be some scrimmaging Saturday, but the first full scrimmage won’t happen until a week after that.
“I thought we looked good,” Dooley said of the first week and transition to pads. “The guys are in good condition, so the pads are just a formality, and it all went well.
“Several guys are making plays. Right now, I’m looking for consistency, seeing how we play as a team, as a unit, offensively, defensively and special teams.”
The Jaguars are still without transfer cornerback Terence Dunlap, who Dooley said still has some “work to do.” But backup running back Kobe Dillon returned to practice last week after missing the first day.
In the first Tuesday offensive skeleton drill, quarterback Besean McCray worked with the first group and appears to have the lead on the starting job.
“All the quarterbacks are making progress,” Dooley said. “They are still in competition. Besean came out of spring as the starter, but the position is still open. I feel whoever comes out of that room has an opportunity to lead us where we need to be.”
Harold Blood ran the second offensive group and Bubba McDaniel the third.
Quarterbacks coach Jonathan Williams said competition marks the quarterback room.
“They all have different talents,” Williams said. “Some are fast and elusive, and others have big arms. I like the different things they bring. We’ll see who separates themselves.
"Playing quarterback is more about leadership, how the team perceives you, how you get other guys up. Whoever can get the team ready to go by Sept. 3 will win the job.
“McCray is competing. It’s tough between all of them. He’s the starter coming into camp but not the starter. He’s continuing to compete.”
Junior college transfer Kendric Rhymes worked at running back with the first group to get extra reps, although JJ Sims is still the likely starter. The offensive coaching staff is trying to get Rhymes and other newcomers extra reps while Sims is starting his fourth season in the program.
The first offensive line group had Jeremiah Stafford and Bryce McNair at the tackles, Brian Williams and Bernard Childs at guard, and Dallas Black at center.
The first receiver group included Isaiah Taylor, Reginald King, Ed Magee and tight end Greg Perkins.
The team will take Sunday off and move to afternoon practices on Monday with the beginning of classes.
Dooley is taking a cautious approach with the health of his players. Senior defensive end Jalen Ivy missed Tuesday’s workout after practicing Saturday and Monday while he nurses a right knee injury. Cornerbacks Glenn Brown and Demetri Morsell worked on the sidelines to protect tender hamstrings, and linebacker Ty Farmer also did not practice.