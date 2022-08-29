Florida A&M and Alabama State got the jump on the rest of the Southwestern Athletic Conference with games Saturday with the Rattlers contest at North Carolina drawing some unintended national attention.
FAMU’s 56-24 loss to the Tar Heels was intended to celebrate HBCU football but almost didn’t come off as 26 players were declared ineligible for the game last week. The team voted not to play the game with a depleted roster, including only seven available offensive linemen but later changed course.
The Rattlers' Friday departure was delayed for more than six hours but the game ultimately went off as planned. FAMU was hanging tough, trailing 21-14 when North Carolina scored with five seconds left in the first half for a two-touchdown lead. The lack of depth caught up with the visitors, but coach Willie Simmons was proud of the effort.
“These guys came out and competed,” Simmons said. “Most teams probably would've used excuses and came out here and laid an egg. We have a team full of future leaders of tomorrow and they showed why over the last few days. That's what we coach them to be every day.”
Quarterback Jeremy Moussa, a transfer from Vanderbilt, completed 28 of 38 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He completed passes to 10 different receivers and had TD throws of 17 yards to running back AJ Davis and 22 yards to Trevonte Davis.
The Rattlers’ defense did not have Division I sack leader linebacker Isaiah Land and All-SWAC cornerback BJ Bohler who were eligibility casualties. The Rattlers stayed in striking distance trailing 35-24 after three quarters but allowed 21 unanswered points in the fourth.
The Rattlers, who play host to Southern on Nov. 5, tackle defending SWAC champion Jackson State Sunday in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Fla., at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.
Alabama State won its first game under new coach Eddie Robinson Jr., holding off Howard, 23-13, in the SWAC-MEAC Challenge.
Quarterback Dematrius Davis threw for 184 yards and a touchdown and Jacory Merritt and Ja’Won Howell had TD runs. Merritt’s 21-yard scoring run gave the winners their biggest lead, 20-6 in the third quarter.
The Hornet defense allowed only 109 yards in the second half. Stefan Young-Rolle had two sacks for Alabama State, which outgained Howard 360-268 but had two turnovers and 11 penalties for 100 yards.
McClelland gets extension
SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland received a three-year contract extension which will keep him aboard through the 2028 academic year, the league announced Monday.
“Dr. Charles McClelland has led the SWAC to greater prominence through one of the most challenging periods in the history of the nation and our league,” SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors chair Dr. Laurence Alexander of UAPB said. “At a time of enormous change in intercollegiate athletics, we appreciate his leadership excellence that has resulted in remarkable growth and expansion of the conference.”
McClelland, the league’s sixth commissioner, recently helped negotiate the largest media rights deal for an HBCU conference with Allen Media Group. He also oversaw expansion to 12 schools last year and will serve as the chair of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee for the 2023-24 season
“I would like to thank the SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors for allowing me the opportunity to continue to serve as Commissioner of the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” said McClelland. “In a relatively short amount of time we’ve been able to make significant strides in a wide variety of areas related to the overall advancement of our league.”
This week
Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M; Florida Memorial at Southern; Grambling at Arkansas State; Miles College at Alabama State; Stephen F. Austin at Alcorn State; Lane College at Arkansas-Pine Bluff; Bethune-Cookman at Miami; Jackson State vs. Florida A&M (Sunday).
Alabama A&M and Mississippi Valley State open their seasons Sept. 10. A&M plays at Troy and Valley plays at Austin Peay.
Rankings
Southern was ranked No. 4 in the initial HBCU rankings with Jackson State No. 1, followed by South Carolina State and FAMU.
1. Jackson State; 2. South Carolina State; 3 Florida A&M; 4. Southern University; 5. North Carolina A&T; 6. Alcorn State; 7. Norfolk State; 8. Alabama A&M; 9. Prairie View; 10. Grambling.