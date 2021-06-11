BR.capitolmemorialday.adv HS 002.JPG

A Louisiana National Guardsman from Baton Rouge died in Kuwait while supporting a military action against ISIS, the Department of Defense announced.

Spc. Joshua S. Robinson, 22, died Thursday at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in a non-combat related incident, according to a release.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Robinson, who supported Operation Inherent Resolve that responds to the threat of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, Louisiana Army National Guard, Lake Charles. 

