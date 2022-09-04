Of all the college football coaches making their debuts Saturday, it would be hard to top what Eric Dooley accomplished in his welcome home to Southern.
The Jaguars had their side of the scoreboard spinning like a slot machine column while racking up 11 touchdowns and a safety in an 86-0 thrashing of NAIA foe Florida Memorial.
The output did come against an overmatched opponent starting its third season after 62 years without the sport. The Jaguars might not score that many points in the next three weeks combined, but the Dooley era certainly got off to an explosive start.
“We wanted to get 100 (points),” said defensive back Glenn Brown, who put up six points of his own with his first career pick-six. “It feels good. The hard work pays off. It showed how dominant this team could be.”
The Jaguars likely will come back to earth next Saturday in a historic crosstown game at LSU. At the same time, 86 points are going to make future opponents at least do a double take.
Dooley doesn’t mince words when it comes to playing fast and attacking for every second of the game. The Jaguars ran “only" 64 plays because they were scoring so quickly while averaging 9.5 yards per snap. Eleven of their 14 drives ended in touchdowns.
Dooley said his team was primed for a breakout after facing themselves all spring and during preseason camp. They were particularly sharp and energetic in a 42-point first quarter when the opponent was still fresh.
“I thought the guys were enthused about it and understood the assignment,” Dooley said. “They came out and played well in spots.
"There’s still some things we need to correct. I look at the details side of it, and there were far too many penalties. For us to be a better team we need to take care of that side of it.”
The Jaguars had three infractions in the first quarter, including on the opening kickoff. The penalties really began to pile up in the second half as Dooley emptied his bench. Four quarterbacks played one quarter each, led by starter Besean McCray.
Dooley has been coy about publicly naming a starting quarterback, but he said McCray took his play to an unexpected level. McCray hit seven of 12 passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns, and went 65 yards for a touchdown on a well-executed quarterback draw.
“I thought he was razor sharp,” Dooley said. “I’ve seen him operate in practices and scrimmages. Today I saw a focus I haven’t seen before, that I know he had the ability to do.”
The whole team followed McCray's lead. The players talked about the release of finally playing against someone other than themselves. The defense played without one of its best players, defensive tackle Jason Dumas, and still registered a shutout, scored two touchdowns and a safety, had four sacks and 14 tackles for loss, and didn’t let the Lions get past the Southern 43-yard line.
“We were ready to play,” linebacker Jordan Lewis said. “It felt good to finally go out there and perform. The whole team did what they were supposed to do ... and put on a show for the fans.”
