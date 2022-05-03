Southern baseball coach Chris Crenshaw takes a realistic approach to midweek games as preparation for weekend Southwestern Athletic Conference play.
After the Jaguars 15-5 loss to Lamar on Tuesday at Lee-Hines Field, he wasn’t so forgiving.
“Hopefully they wake up for Friday,” Crenshaw said after his team fell in a game shortened to seven innings by the 10-run mercy rule. “We were zombies today.”
The Jaguars were outhit 10-8, left eight runners on base, struck out eight times, committed three errors, walked six Cardinal hitters, and hit three of them while surrendering three home runs.
“We’re not taking advantage of the opportunities,” Crenshaw said. “We just showed up. That was a perfect opportunity being at home for a while to come out and pound a team. Instead, we got pounded.
“Some of these dudes have got to want to play on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of them like to just show up. I’m tired of playing these games and losing them. We need better efforts from a lot of people.”
Highlights were few and far between. Mike Latulas hit his first home run over the season, a shot over the center-field hitters backdrop. Jaylen Armstrong had two hits and an RBI; Caleb Tart had a single and two RBIs; and O’Neill Burgos had a double in three at-bats.
Starting pitcher Christian Davis (1-4) pitched three innings and allowed only one earned run on two hits. Jerry Burkett pitched a good final inning despite an error that led to an unearned run.
None of that was enough for Crenshaw, whose team has played better lately after winning nine of its past 12 conference games.
Matthew McDonald led the visitors at the plate with three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Kevin Bermudez hit a three-run homer in a seven-run sixth inning, and Kyle Harper had a two-run shot.
Lamar starter John Altman (1-0) allowed one run and two hits in three innings to get the victory, stepping up in place of scheduled starter Josh Ekness, who was unable to pitch.
“Pitchers didn’t throw strikes and when they got behind, they left balls up,” Crenshaw said. "They scored seven runs on home runs, something like that. Defensively, it's a step back from what we’ve been doing. We got some people in and some freshman pitchers. Still, I expect more and they are giving me less.”
Southern’s final three SWAC series are at home, beginning Friday with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which took two of three from the Jaguars in the first meeting. The Jaguars (12-9 in SWAC play) go head to head with West Division leader Prairie View (17-4) the weekend after.
“This is an important weekend,” Crenshaw said. “We’ve got to be better than this."