Eric Dooley showed what his fast-paced offense can do last season when Prairie View blitzed Southern 48-21 in Baton Rouge, rolling up 504 yards in the process.
If he’s going to bring that type of explosiveness to the Bluff, patience may be required.
Junior college transfer quarterback Besean McCray, who hasn’t taken a Division I college snap, will be guiding the offense with veteran holdover Bubba McDaniel in reserve.
“I’m going to always go at that (quarterback position) carefully,” Dooley said at Thursday’s Southwestern Conference media day. “That’s where it starts. He’s the one guy besides the center who touches the ball every down and has command every down. To have a guy that’s a leader, not to manage the game but to win games. We have guys capable of doing that.
“What Besean displays is he can do everything I like to do in an offense. I don’t have to go one-sided.”
Dooley needs a quarterback who can move. While McDaniel has some decent running ability, McCray brings the total package.
Southern defensive tackle Camron Peterson said he’s glad he won’t have to face McCray's speed on game days after seeing it all spring.
“You’ve got to have your running shoes on,” he said. “I’m not too crazy about going against it. We compete against it every single day. The things they are able to do consistently with a fast pace is truly outstanding.”
Center Dallas Black said it has helped him prepare by getting into the best shape of his life.
“It’s harder on the offensive line, but it’s going to help us in the long run,” Black said. “I’m quicker and lighter. I’ve dropped about 10 pounds since the spring to 287.”
Alcorn State coach Fred McNair said the pace of the offense creates big problems if the defense isn’t focused.
“It’s always tough,” McNair said. “He likes to get rid of the ball quickly. It’s not very complex, but it can get confusing for a defense when they move that fast. The only way to defend it is to get in shape. He’s going to do a great job at Southern.”
No relation
One of four new coaches in the SWAC is Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr., the namesake of the legendary coach from Grambling who broke Bear Bryant’s record for victories in 1985.
While Robinson is a native of Louisiana — he was born and raised in New Orleans and played at Brother Martin — he’s not related to Grambling's Eddie Robinson.
Robinson is one of four SWAC coaches with NFL experience as a player or coach. He played for the Oilers, Titans, Jaguars and Bills.
“It feels great to come back to the school that helped me out so much,” said Robinson, who also played at Alabama State. “I went there as a walk-on and coach (Houston) Markham believed in me. I’m always trying to find that next kid, the next Eddie Robinson, to go and do great things.
“The school has given so much to me. I almost feel obligated to give of myself and my time. All my family is still in New Orleans. I’m there for Jazz Fest and we have season tickets for the Saints. I’m going to miss that this year."
Dark horse
Texas Southern has struggled in recent years but could be a dark horse in the SWAC West because it has perhaps the best quarterback in sophomore Andrew Body. He gouged the Southern defense for 423 yards combined rushing and passing last season.
Southern, Prairie View, Alcorn State and Grambling will be breaking in new quarterbacks, and Texas Southern coach James McKinney said his star player is getting better after accounting for 2,659 yards and 16 TDs as a freshman.
“I’d like to think we are ready to take the next step,” McKinney said. “If Andrew takes the next step, the team takes the next step. He’s the leader and worked extremely hard. He’s a special talent and a great person, easy to coach.”