CONVENT — A Prairieville man received a five-year prison sentence after his conviction earlier this year in a 2015 crash in St. James Parish that killed a Vacherie woman, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Prosecutors in St. James say Cory Newton, 28, was too drunk to drive, failed to stop at a red light on La. 3125 at La. 3213 and crashed into car being driven by 25-year-old Brittany Harris.

Harris' car, which was headed east on La. 3213, smashed into a utility pole after it was hit by Newton's car on March 8, 2015.

Newton, who initially left the scene, was later detained and found through a breath test to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 grams-percent, prosecutors said in a statement.

His blood-alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. The limit for an adult is 0.08 grams-percent.

Prairieville man takes plea deal in 2015 drunk driving crash in St. James Parish that killed 25-year-old woman CONVENT — An Ascension Parish man faces up to 30 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in a 2015 crash that kill…

Newton, 42578 Baystone Ave., Prairieville, pleaded guilty as charged to a vehicular homicide count on March 11, the prosecutors said.

On Monday, Judge Jessie LeBlanc, of the 23rd Judicial District Court, handed down a 10-year sentence at the Parish Courthouse in Convent.

She ordered that Newton serve five years of that sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence and then suspended the final five years, giving him five years supervised probation.