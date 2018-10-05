The wait is over! Chris Botti will return for the third to to perform with the Baton Rouge Symphony for its Irene & C.B. Pennington Great Performers in Concert March 15 at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena.
The announcement was made by Paula Pennington De La Bretonne at the beginning of BROS's BachToberfest performance to the delight of the hundred-plus attendees.
Tickets for the concert are now on sale at brso.com, and there are more than ever before for this special series. The renovation of the River Center Theatre has displaced the symphony for this season. While the theatre holds less than 2,000, the arena can hold almost 10,000.