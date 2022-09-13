Southern played one of the most important games in its 106-year history during a 65-17 loss at LSU on Saturday.
Coach Eric Dooley has warned his team about the follow-up performance.
“We can’t let LSU beat us twice,” Dooley said as his team works this week to prepare for its Southwestern Athletic Conference opener against Texas Southern on Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. “We can’t look in the rearview mirror. We have to look forward and know what’s ahead of us.
"Everything we’ve set out to accomplish is still in front of us. We need to go 1-0 against Texas Southern.”
Players acknowledged how profound their visit to Tiger Stadium was, even in defeat. They stopped to soak in the moment and capture the thrill.
“During pregame I walked the field and I was like, ‘Wow, I dreamed of this moment my whole life,' ” said defensive back Benny McCray, whose 94-yard interception return provided Southern’s first touchdown. “Walking around, looking around.
“Right before the game, took a knee and did my prayers. Seeing all the fans was an amazing moment. Making that play and playing as many snaps as I did, it was a fun experience. Now it’s on to Texas Southern and going 1-0.”
The Jaguars have plenty motivation this week. Last year, Southern got a rude awakening when Texas Southern scored a 35-31 upset to snap an 18-game SWAC losing streak.
“It was a humbling experience,” center Dallas Black said. “There’s a different approach this year. We know nothing is going to be given to us, we have to take it.
“I don’t want to say we took them lightly, but didn’t prepare as well as we should have.”
Dooley said he likes the progress his team has shown even with the large margin of defeat Saturday against LSU. His team cut down its penalties from 16 to 2 between the first and second games, and the offensive and defensive lines had their moments against LSU.
Southern rushed for 201 yards, and the defense battled despite the fact that five turnovers repeatedly gave LSU a short field.
“When you turn the ball over, then you expect that,” Dooley said. “That hurt the defense and made it seem they didn’t play as well as they did. We made some great adjustments and kept fighting for 60 minutes.
“I was pleased but not satisfied with the offensive line. To go against a defensive line of that magnitude and rush for 201 yards says a lot. They held up and created some running lanes.”
Polls
Southern stayed put in both the coaches and media BOXTOROW HBCU polls released this week. The Jaguars were No. 6 in the coaches poll and No. 5 in the media poll.
Jackson State was an unanimous No. 1 in the coaches poll and received all but one first-place vote in the media poll, with No. 2 South Carolina State getting the other.
2022 BOXTOROW FCS HBCU Football Coaches Poll
Week 2
No. Team W-L Pts. Last Week
1. Jackson State (17) 2-0 178 1
2. South Carolina State 1-1 155 2
3. North Carolina Central 2-0 146 3
4. Prairie View A&M 1-1 91 4
5. Alcorn State 0-2 78 5
6. Southern 1-1 80 6
7. Tennessee State 0-2 54 8
T-8 Alabama A&M (1) 0-2 50 7
T-8 Alabama State 2-1 50 9
10. Hampton 2-0 37 NR
(1st place votes in parentheses)
2022 The HBCU Football Media Top 10 Poll
Week 2
(Records through September 12, 2022)
No. Team W-L Pts. Last Week
1. Jackson State (15) 2-0 159 1
2. South Carolina State (1) 1-1 144 3
3. North Carolina Central 2-0 100 7
4. Bowie State 1-1 87 2
5. Southern 1-1 66 5
6. Albany State 1-1 65 4
7. Prairie View A&M 1-1 50 6
8. Florida A&M 1-1 34 10
9. Alabama State 2-1 31 8
10. Virginia Union 2-0 30 NR