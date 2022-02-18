The new president-chancellor of the Southern University System will bring four decades of academic administration experience with him to Baton Rouge later this year.
The Southern University Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Friday to name University of Wisconsin-Platteville President Dennis Shields as the 11th president of the Southern University System and its second president-chancellor.
"There is one person, in my opinion, today who is the best fit for where Southern is today and where our strategic plan and master plan are striving to take this Southern University System," said Rev. Samuel Tolbert Jr., the board member who formally nominated Shields for the post. "Therefore, it is my esteemed honor to nominate Dennis Shields, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, to become the next Southern University president-chancellor."
Shields will replace President-Chancellor Ray Belton, who announced last year that he would be retiring in fall 2022.
Shields, 66, spoke briefly after being selected about his time spent on campus in early February and his excitement in taking the new role.
"It was a remarkable and inspiring experience to spend a couple of hours with the [students] and to observe the leadership of this Board of Supervisors and really take in how much you care about this institution," Shields said. "I take it as a great responsibility to help with you to continue the rise of the Southern University System."
An Iowa native, Shields obtained a bachelor's degree in business administration at Graceland College before earning a law degree from the University of Iowa in May 1982.
Immediately upon graduating, Shields became assistant director of admissions for the University of Iowa where he helped double the diversity of candidates for admission to the university. Shields took the same positions at the University of Michigan in 1991 and at Duke University in 1998.
After over 20 years in admissions work, Shields took on a different role in August 2005 as the dean and a law professor at the Phoenix School of Law in its first year of operation.
According to UW-Platteville, Shields made an immediate impact in Phoenix and oversaw a first-time bar-passing rate of over 90% in the school’s first graduating class.
Shields was hired as chancellor of UW-Platteville in 2010, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion leading the way as core tenets of his leadership ideology.
During Shields’ tenure at UW-Platteville, the university says they have “doubled the number of students from racially and ethnically diverse backgrounds over the course of the past 10 years”.
Most recently, officials at UW-Platteville have commended Shields for successful efforts to gain approval for a $23.7 million renovation project for the university’s primary science building and the construction of a new $55 million engineering building.
Shields said during his interview at Southern that his highest priority as the new president-chancellor would be to improve student outcomes at the end of their college studies.
"I will tell you that they probably need to be better and we ought to really be committing to doing better that way," Shields said this month. "So that’s the first thing that I would do. It’s not a change, it’s identifying a challenge and saying ‘OK, what’s in place to deal with this now and how do we change that dynamic?’”
Several faculty members expressed their support for Shields' nomination to the Board of Supervisors, including Southern University faculty senate president Dr. Oswald Dauvergne and faculty senate vice president Dr. Anthony Igiede.
"On behalf of the faculty, I want to let you know that we wholeheartedly support the candidacy of Dr. Dennis J. Shields," Dauvergne said.
Now selected as president-chancellor, Shields will take another visit to the Southern campus and begin contract negotiations with the Board of Supervisors.
"I am humbled and honored by your confidence in me to take on this role in this wonderful institute of higher education," Shields told the Board of Supervisors in a video call following the vote. "I couldn't be more happy."