Pastors are rather vital “physicians of the soul,” according to Harold Senkbeil in his book “The Care of Souls: Cultivating a Pastor’s Heart” (Lexham Press).
Published in 2019, “Care of Souls” got my attention recently when it was a surprise reading assignment during a religious retreat. It provides insight and tools for those who have boldly answered the call to preach and teach the word of God as well as engage in "the craft of the care and cure of the souls."
"Ours is not a job; it is a holy calling," Senkbeil writes. "Jesus has personally commissioned us to feed his sheep and tend his lambs. He brought those with his own blood, and he's given his flock to us to tend and nourish in his name and stead. What a humbling honor; what a noble task this our ministry is!"
While the 290-page book is addressed primarily to pastors, Senkbeil provides beneficial tools to all who desire to serve God and people.
With more than 50 years in ministry, the Lutheran pastor offers rich knowledge, insight and myriad experiences from his time growing up on a farm to his life in ministry. The book is thorough with plenty of supporting scriptures. Senkbeil does a masterful job of delving into the soul, the mystery of Christ, holiness, the significance of baptism, justification and sanctification.
Senkbeil says pastors will not be fruitful without spending time in God's presence and his word, or drawing power from the Holy Spirit.
"I can guarantee you'll be strung out, tapped out, and burned out in the ministry very quickly if you don't grasp this central truth: By your own power of strength you can do absolutely nothing as a servant of Christ. ... Pastors impart teaching that comes from the Holy Spirit of God and they bring that divinely given teaching to people who have received the Holy Spirit by faith," he writes.
In addition to "physicians of the soul," another ubiquitous term in the book is pastoral habitus, "a pastoral temperament or character worked by the Holy Spirit."
Habitus is not a science mastered through theological studies; it is not achieved but acquired and refined through years spent patiently working with the church in faithful ministry.
“You learn by doing," Senkbeil writes. "Like other useful arts, pastoral work involves more than book learning. There’s no substitute for practice when it comes to developing pastoral skills and aptitudes."
Listening is integral to the pastor's role. Among the helpful lists that Senkbeil shares are four areas — faith, providence, holiness and repentance — to guide pastors in their conversations "to be the ears of Jesus."
It all starts with faith.
"This one is so obvious it seems hardly worth mentioning," he writes. "But in this era of fading Christian influence when statistically Christian faith is less and less evident in our part of the world, this is the place to begin. ... The first thing I'm listening for as a physician of the souls is faith; does this soul believe on the name of the Lord Jesus? If so I know how to proceed. If not, I know where to start."
Senkbeil later cautions pastors to also care for themselves.
"Jesus is your Sabbath rest; so take your rest in him. By prayer and mediation find refreshment for your soul, healing for your wounds, and strength for your service," he writes.
Ultimately, find joy in the journey, Senkbeil testifies.
"I can tell you the work of pastoring isn't always fun," Senkbeil writes. "It involves long, difficult people, and sorrows galore as you are privy to some of the deepest headaches and miseries imaginable. But at the same time I assure you there is nothing else I can imagine doing that have brought me such abiding joy."
Chapters in the book include "The Pastoral Craft: One Farm Boy's Story," "What is a Pastor? The Classical Model," "Guilt and Shame," "Invisible Powers: Spiritual Warfare" and "The Shepherding of Shepherds."