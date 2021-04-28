Iberville Parish— A 6-year-old boy died Tuesday inside a mobile home fire, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.
The Grosse Tete Fire Department responded to a call for a mobile home fire around 8 a.m. Tuesday on the corner of Willow and Elm Street, the SFM's office said. Firefighters say two children outside the home told them that a third remained inside.
The boy's remains were found later, located inside, the SFM's office said. Official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Iberville Parish Corner's office.
Officials say there were four people inside the home before it caught fire: a mother, a teenage girl and two school-age children. Witnesses said the mother left briefly to drop off a relative at work. During her absence, two of her kids noticed smoke and escaped.
Once outside, the teenager realized only she and the younger girl made it out of the home and could not find the remaining child, the SFM's office said. The teen re-entered the house to find the boy. When checking his bedroom, she found heavy flame and smoke and eventually had to retreat from the fire's intensity.
Authorities determined the fire sparked in a bedroom, where the 6-year-old boy was located.
While the exact cause of the fire is under investigation, officials say they suspect an electrical AC unit was involved.
Deputies say the house was equipped with smoke alarms, but have been unable to confirm whether they were working.
The SFM took the occasion to remind people of its Operation Save-A-Life program, which provides free smoke alarms any time of the year for households that need them.
