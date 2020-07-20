In their continuing war of words, state Attorney General Jeff Landry on Monday accused Gov. John Bel Edwards of ignoring the dangers of social protests during the coronavirus pandemic while also issuing a statewide mandate for residents to wear face masks in public.

In a letter to the governor, Landry said Edwards "surprisingly applauded extraordinarily large groups of people who were gathering in violation of practically every order you had issued to contain the virus -- orders which emphasized social distancing."

"While you could have applauded people exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of speech while at the same time chastised attendees for failing to protect people from the spread of the virus, you did only the former and none of the latter," Landry said in his letter.

"Now you seek to further impede the constitutional freedoms of all Louisianans without any concrete goal or objective based on published metrics," he said.

The letter is the latest exchange since Landry last week issued an attorney general's opinion that said Edwards' face mask mandate is likely unconstitutional and unenforceable.

Edwards' office said Monday he is standing by his previous comments.

The governor sent a letter to Landry on Friday that said businesses that follow his advice on face coverings may lose their legal immunity over coronavirus-related lawsuits.

He has repeatedly said masks are a key part in efforts to combat the virus.

Landry also disputed Edwards' charge that he has not been present during key meetings of state officials throughout the pandemic.

"You pretend as if I have not been engaged in the process, yet you know full well that either I or a member of my staff has attended, virtually in many cases, every meeting you mentioned," Landry said.

In his letter Friday, Edwards said Landry's current stance conflicts with his views in March, when the attorney general agreed that the governor had the authority to limit the size of public gatherings and order restaurants and bars to limit their service.

In his response, Landry said "we are today not where we were months ago."

"Things have changed," he said.

"We now know that severity of this disease and how it is nowhere in the ballpark of predictions made in March, not only because of our previous actions but because the scientific data indicates this to be the case," Landry said.

The attorney general said some of the data and models in March "have been proven to be wrong on a scale of grand magnitude."

Shauna Sanford, a spokeswoman for Edwards, said in an email "The governor said last week that the AG was completely wrong in his opinion and neither one of his letters have changed anyone's mind."

Landry on Friday posted a response to the governor's letter on Facebook.