If the season ended today, the LSU women's basketball team would have exceeded expectations by light years. But the No. 8 Tigers have an opportunity to achieve another milestone when they visit No. 16 Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena for a 1 p.m. tipoff on ESPN2.
LSU (24-4, 12-3 Southeastern Conference) can claim second place in the SEC outright and the No. 2 seed in the SEC tournament that goes with it with a victory. The Tigers already have clinched a share of second place, but the Lady Vols (22-6, 11-4) can claim the No. 2 seed via tiebreaker by upending LSU.
Although LSU is the hottest SEC team not named No. 1 South Carolina — LSU is on a seven-game winning streak and the Gamecocks have won 12 straight — Tennessee will have an emotional element in its favor. Like Alabama did Thursday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, LSU is walking into an opponent’s senior day celebration.
“You saw how emotional it was for us,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “You’re going to face that on the road in their environment.
“(We) realize (we’ve) got a tough one in Knoxville. It’s down to us and Tennessee to see who gets the 2 or 3 seed in the SEC tournament. We are guaranteed a second-place finish (tie). We don’t want to share it. But if we go to Knoxville and they play great on senior night, we’re still No. 2, we get the three seed. Which means we (possibly) play them again.”
LSU already has clinched a double bye in the tournament, which means it won't play until the Friday quarterfinals.
Tennessee is trying to halt a late-season slide that has taken the Lady Vols from the top 10 to trying to stay in play for a top-four NCAA tournament seed.
The Lady Vols have a NET ranking of 15, two slots ahead of LSU. ESPN bracketologist Charlie Crème has LSU as an NCAA three seed and Tennessee as a four.
LSU saw Khayla Pointer bet back in her groove when she hit for 23 points with nine rebounds and eight assists against Alabama. But the Tigers may be without second-leading scorer Alexis Morris (16.3 points), who is day-to-day after suffering a sprained MCL against Alabama.
Tennessee also is trying to recover from the loss of a key player after Jordan Horston was lost to an elbow injury three games ago. Horston was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, and she was in the top 10 in the SEC in three offensive categories.
The Lady Vols have lost two of the last three games, but one was to South Carolina and the other to Alabama, a game that was decided before Horston’s injury. Tennessee clubbed Mississippi State, 86-64, on Thursday.
After Horston, 6-1 guard/forward Rae Burrell is averaging 11.0 points per game with 6-6 center Tamari Key chipping in with a 10.5 average and a team-best 8.4 rebounds. Alexus Dye has been a solid contributor at 8.9 points and 7.1 rebounds.
Tennessee presents a height problem for LSU with four starters at 6-1 or taller. That’s one of the reasons the Lady Vols lead the SEC in rebounding (48.5) and are second in average rebound margin (13.6).