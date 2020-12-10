A Harvey man robbed a delivery truck at gunpoint in Denham Springs Wednesday evening before leading Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies on a chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a release.
Jeremy McDavis, 33, was arrested without incident at the scene of the crash on La. Hwy 1032.
"Following the crash, numerous packages with shipping labels were located in & around the crash site along with a gun, mask & drug paraphernalia," Sheriff Jason Ard said in the release. "Further investigation revealed the suspect approached the victim & demanded packages be taken from the delivery truck and placed into the suspect vehicle."
Deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex along the 7000 block of Magnolia Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday after a witness said a masked man was holding up a delivery driver at gunpoint. Deputies arrived as the suspect was attempting to flee in a black sedan, the release said.
During the chase, McDavis disregarded traffic laws and "put lives in danger along La. Hwy 16, near Denham Springs’ Antique Village, Sullivan Street, River Road and 4H Club Road," Ard said.
The Denham Springs Police Department and Louisiana State Police are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing, the release said.
McDavis is booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated flight from an officer, one count of possession of a Schedule 1 controlled dangerous substance and one count of heroin possession under 2 grams, according to the Livingston Parish Jail roster. His bond is set at $185,000.