Why we’re watching the SWAC in 2022
Southern rebound?
The Jaguar administration is counting on some Pete Richardson magic in the form of his protégé Eric Dooley to return the program to its glory days of winning five Black National Championships. Dooley identifies as a Jaguar with 13 seasons as an assistant helping Richard win three of his five titles. He’s been overhauling the roster since arriving in December, and brings an exciting, up-tempo attack to the previously run-oriented offense. The motto is “spot the ball!”
Different route
Grambling found itself in the same boat as Southern but took a different route by dipping into the NFL ranks for former Cleveland coach Hue Jackson to restore another proud tradition. It will be interesting to watch the two rivals side-by-side with different tacks. Jackson fired the first shot in the rivalry by flipping Arkansas transfer portal commitment Devin Bush away from the Jaguars. Like Dooley, Jackson is trying to rebuild quickly, and his NFL brand won’t hurt.
Coach Prime rolling
Speaking of brands, no one is brandier than Coach Prime, who got the Jackson State Tigers to the Celebration Bowl and made plenty of offseason noise. His son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was Freshman of the Year, and talent has been flocking to the Tigers' roster, putting the rest of the conference on notice. He snagged high-profile DB Travis Hunter and assistant coach Mo Sims off national championship Georgia’s staff. Sanders’ ability to raise money makes him a force.
Up and comers
Texas Southern went 2-6 last year but showed signs of coming on strong and might have the best quarterback in the West Division in sophomore dual-threat Andrew Body. He guided the Tigers to their first win over Southern in 11 seasons and led all SWAC quarterbacks with 619 yards rushing, adding five touchdowns. He also threw for 2,024 yards and 11 touchdowns with only four interceptions in 238 attempts as a freshman. Watch out.
The Fever
College football trends spread quickly, and the SWAC isn’t immune to the three main forces. The NIL (1) has caused the reshuffling of rosters and levels the playing fields for attracting talent. Paired with the the growing NCAA transfer portal (2) teams can quickly upgrade, and SWAC coaches worked hard at that in the offseason. Even though the SWAC just added two teams last year, conference realignment (3) could have an inescapable ripple effect.