Southern jumped on top early and put the finishing touches on late to back another strong Friday pitching effort by Joe Battaglia in a 13-4 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Lee-Hines Field.
Jaguars coach Chris Crenshaw wasn’t completely satisfied with the lull in the middle innings by his offense, especially after Tuesday’s eyesore loss to Lamar, but the Jaguars (16-27, 13-9) won handily for their 10th SWAC victory in the last 13 games.
“Yeah,” Crenshaw said, acknowledging his teams seven-run first inning, “and then we lost focus for a couple of innings there. In the eighth inning we got locked back in. We need to have less zeroes and more crooked numbers up there.
“We had a good talk after the Lamar game. We talked it over tonight. We’ll see what we do tomorrow at 3 that’s the only game that matters now.”
Southern hits three home runs and came up with clutch hits in the first innings. Taj Porter hit a three-run homer in the first, his fourth, and Mike Latulas followed with a solo shot, his second in two games. The first eight Jaguar batters reached base off UAPB starter Trenton Ferguson (2-7).
“The home run definitely gave us some momentum, gave Joe some momentum,” said Porter, who was batting below .200 for much of the early part of the season. “We had his back
“I started a little slow this year. I was finding barrels but unluckily hitting it right to people. But they’re starting to fall and I love it.”
Battaglia went 8 2/3 innings, allowing only six hits and four runs, but shut out the Lions (9-31, 5-16) after the third inning and gave up only two hits while retiring 18 of 19 batters in one stretch. He hit a batter and allowed a double to Carlos Velez before Nick Luckett came in to get the final out.
Battaglia just missed his third complete game while throwing 117 pitches. He had five strikeouts without a walk and two hit batters.
“I really wanted it bad,” Battaglia said. “In those moments you’ve got to slow it down and I sped it up a little bit. Eight and two thirds is not bad at all.
“After that four spot, I settled in and picked up a notch and it took me through the rest of the game. All my pitches were working for strikes, working off each other. When that happens you can take it deep.”
Southern started fast. Singles by Jovante Dorris and JJ Rollon and a walk to O’Neill Burgos loaded the bases. Tremaine Spears walked to force in the first run and another scored on a wild pitch.
Porter then unloaded his fourth homer to right field and Latulas followed with a blast to center field to make it 6-0. Hunter Tabb doubled and scored on a base hit by Caleb Tart to finish the rally.
Ferguson settled down and survived to pitch five innings although he gave up another run in the fifth when Burgos singled and came around to score on three wild pitches.
Southern put the game away in the eighth inning on a two-run single by Burgos, a two-run homer by Spears, his seventh, and a run-scoring single by Tabb.