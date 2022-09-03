Southern coach Eric Dooley’s up-tempo offense appears to be triggered by quarterbacks and receivers, but there’s plenty of room for a power running back such as Jerodd Sims.
The top running back for the Jaguars has fit in well and helped get the offense off and running in Southern’s 86-0 season-opening victory against Florida Memorial at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday.
Sims was the main cog in a run-oriented attack the past two seasons, but many thought he wasn’t the right back for an offense that uses backs as receivers quite often. But Sims caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from BeSean McCray for the first points of the game, then added a pair of 1-yard TD runs.
For the night, Sims carried 10 times for 84 yards and caught three passes for a team-best 49 yards.
The offense has revealed more of Sims’ ability.
“I wouldn’t say I’ve improved as a pass catcher,” Sims said. “The new offense has a lot more opportunities to showcase my skills, not only me but everybody who plays offense. It makes the game more fun, more diverse, like playing basketball on turf.”
Dooley isn’t surprised; he’s been counting on Sims to make plays.
“He always steps up,” Dooley said. “I call him ‘Big Play Sims,’ regardless of what you ask him to do. He’s a power back. People didn’t think he’d fit in but a lot of the scrimmages we had he was our leading receiver. We have a lot of trust in him, a young man who works hard. We’ve got multiple guys to go in, but it happened to be in his hands multiple snaps.”
Three Southern running backs — Sims, Kendric Rhymes and Braelen Morgan — combined to rush for 173 yards and catch six passes for 53 yards.
“We have a bunch of dogs in our running back room,” Sims said.” We have to commend our O-line because it doesn’t matter who was in there, we were all doing the same thing.”
Pass rush grand slam
Southern All-American Jordan Lewis got the pass rusher’s dream to account for his team’s third touchdown. He sacked FMU quarterback Antoine Williams and stripped the ball for a fumble. The ball was batted around, and Lewis was credited with the recovery, taking it to the house from 12 yards out. After the game, Lewis admitted that teammate Camron Peterson recovered the ball and handed it to him as he was going down, allowing Lewis to score his second career touchdown. It was the first of two defensive touchdowns for Southern, the other on a 50-yard interception return by Glenn Brown.
Fashion statement
Dooley has the reputation as a snappy dresser, and he didn’t disappoint during the Jaguars pregame. Dooley wore a sizzling maroon plaid suit, with his signature bow tie, while his team warmed up. He switched into more comfortable coach-wear — slacks, T-shirt and a sleeveless pullover — for the start of the game.
Uniform change
Southern wore its classic Columbia blue jerseys and pants with gold lettering and white helmets for the opener, but with one minor addition — the players’ last names adorned the back of the jersey above the numerals.
Switcheroos
Lewis started at the Will linebacker spot after four seasons playing defensive end. Dooley and his staff said Lewis would play linebacker as part of a separate package, but it seems more the other way around. He was used at end in passing situations to rush the passer.
Also finding a new position on defense was Peterson, who started at end after manning defensive tackle last season. Transfers Tahj Brown and Jason Dumas were the tackles. Brown, who started at nickeback, made a subtle shift after starting at outside cornerback last season. Demetri Morsell and Kriston Davis were the starting outside corners.
Number crunching
Saturday’s game was the 1,029th in Southern’s 104-year history. ... Dooley’s victory was his 21st as a head coach. He went 20-17 in four seasons at Prairie View. ... Southern’s roster of 105 includes six transfers from other SWAC schools. ... Southern sold 7,000 season tickets going into the opener. ... Southern is now 4-9 in season openers since 2010.
Captains ahoy
Southern game captains were Lewis, Dumas, Sims and McCray. The Jaguars won the toss and elected to take the ball first.