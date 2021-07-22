Mike Raby, BREC’s Director of Golf, will not be on hand later this month for the Baton Rouge Amateur, but it is easy to understand his absence.
Although the tournament is the most prestigious golf event for local amateurs, Raby's presence will be required in Tokyo as a rules official for the Olympic women's golf tournament, which will be staged at Kasumigaseki Country Club Aug. 4-7.
Currently a vice chairman for the PGA of America Rules Committee, an affiliation that does not interfere with BREC duties, Raby ‘s body of officiating work includes five of the last six PGA championships as well as the 2019 Masters. This will be his first Olympic tournament, but applying the rules of golf doesn’t vary much regardless of the venue.
“Really, preparing for this isn’t any different than preparing for the PGA Championship or The Masters or even showing up for the Baton Rouge Open or the Baton Rouge Amateur,” Raby said. “Its the rules of golf and they apply the same whether its Phil Mickelson or Annika Sorenstam or somebody playing in a BREC tournament. I prepare for that by studying the rules, teaching workshops and just being as knowledgeable as I can.”
One thing that will be different is the COVID testing required as part of Olympic protocols. Raby is required to be tested twice during the week prior to his leaving for Tokyo on Aug. 31. He will be tested again upon arrival, and then daily during the rest of his stay. As such, Raby’s trip to Japan will not have opportunities for sight-seeing.
“They’re trying to create an Olympic golf bubble where people that have passed multiple (COVID) tests are the only people in those areas,” Raby said. “I’ll fly to Tokyo, take a shuttle to the hotel, go back and forth from the hotel to the golf course and, when its over, go from the hotel back to the airport.
“I’ll see some of Tokyo and some of Japan, but not very much.”
What Raby will see are 60 of the world’s best female golfers from 36 countries. The entire top 10 in the World Golf Rankings and 17 of the top 20 will be on hand including United States competitors Nelly Korda, who is no. 1 in the world, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, and Jessica Korda, older sister of Nelly.
The women’s tournament begins two days after the completion of the men’s Olympic competition, also being held at Kasumigaseki Country Club, but Raby’s work will be the same as if it were a men’s event.
“The only difference between the women’s and men’s (tournaments) is where the tee markers are,” he said. “The hole locations will probably be equally difficult for both tournaments.”
Raby said he expects the 60 golfers to play in 20 groups of three with a total of 12 course officials available to help them any questions or rulings. The only potential difficulty could be a language barrier if a golfer and rules official don’t speak the same language.
“I think most players will have a caddy that can translate or somebody else that is available,” Raby said. “I don’t know for sure, but its something we’ll talk about more so we can identify those players.”
Such a discussion would be Raby’s final preparation before taking to the course for the Olympic women’s golf tournament.