Penalties for drag racing are about to get a lot tougher in Baton Rouge.
Under an ordinance passed unanimously by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council on Wednesday, judges can issue $500 fines for first-time offenders and $1,000 for subsequent infractions.
The new rules, which take effect in exactly 30 days, allow police to impound for at least 15 days any cars used in illegal street racing, and to stick driver with the bill. And they extend liability to sideshow participants and organizers alike.
District 3 Councilman Rowdy Gaudet proposed the ordinance in response to a problem that law enforcement and residents say has recently spun out of control.
“That was what motivated me originally,” he said, “but now I've gotten correspondence from people all over the parish saying, ‘It happens near me, it happens near this restaurant, it happens in this parking lot.’”
The vote Wednesday empowers the Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office to ticket people specifically for drag racing by adding it into the city-parish ordinances. Before now, police could only cite drag racers for offenses such as reckless driving, speeding and failure to maintain control of a vehicle, Parish Attorney Andy Dotson said.
Several other council members said they’ve witnessed drag racing in their districts or heard from constituents who have.
“I think we all support something being done about this because I hear it all the time,” Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole said.
Councilman Dwight Hudson even admitted to drag racing during his college days at Southeastern Louisiana University and spoke from experience about the risks.
“The fact is, that this is an extremely dangerous behavior,” he said.
Police affirmed the anecdotes shared by members of the council.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said last week that drag racing has gotten so out of hand lately that Chief Murphy Paul had to create a special task force to rein it in.
McKneely said organizers use social media to set up racing points. They often use streets in and around downtown, near Florida Boulevard and Airline Highway, along Coursey Boulevard and Burbank Drive, and sometimes large parking lots.
“It’s a lot of speeding up and down roadways, doing donuts and burnouts," McKneely said, “creating a real hazardous situation. When we find out where it was happening we’d send this special task force out to ticket participants and tow cars.”
Jennifer Carwíle, a 51-year-old who lives near the Florida Boulevard and Airline Highway intersection, told the council that she and her neighbors flood social media when drag racing is going on “because it’s so loud.”
“Please,” she implored before the vote, “do something because it’s driving us nuts.”
