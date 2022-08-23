Southern didn’t let a torrential rainstorm Tuesday afternoon completely shut down practice, but the Jaguars did have to make some alterations.
Lightning forced them to retreat to the area of A.W. Mumford Stadium underneath the home stands to wait out the storm. Ultimately, the rain stopped and the team returned to the field, but not until the downpour had flooded areas of the campus.
“We had to get this practice in because we don’t get this day back,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “It’s not like the spring. Everything counts as we try to prepare for our first game.”
It was the Jaguars’ second practice since Saturday’s scrimmage, which started with big offensive plays and closed out with good defensive pressure. Dooley got a look at all four of his non-freshman quarterbacks. He mixed players in and out of first, second and third teams to see how they responded.
“I saw a lot of good things team-wise, and guys I’ve been waiting for to step up, things I’ve been looking for to happen,” Dooley said. “Execution on both sides of the ball went well for us. The thing I was pleased with was there wasn’t as many penalties. That was something we had to concentrate on.”
Defensively, Dooley was hoping to see more turnovers forced, but he did get consistent, down-by-down play from a unit with beefed up depth.
“We didn’t get turnovers but we got a lot of three-and-outs, which is like a turnover,” he said. “It gives the offense a chance to get the ball back. It’s never going to be one-sided. At some point, one phase will take over the game. They’re competing and that’s what you want.”
Five running backs — Jerrod Sims, Kendric Rhymes, Karl Ligon, Braelen Morgan and Travien Benjamin — rushed for 102 yards on 25 carries, averaging better than 4 yards per carry.
“We’ve been blessed to come into a room with running backs who can run the football,” Dooley said. “I’m very confident in those guys and what they bring to the table. They all bring something a little bit different. They can all be used a lot in this offense."
Mississippi Valley kickoff moved
Kickoff for the Nov. 12 game between Southern University and Mississippi Valley State has been moved to 2 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium, the school said in a release Tuesday.
The game is one of four appearances on the ESPN platforms. The Jaguars will play on the streaming service ESPN+ at Prairie View on Oct. 8; at Florida A&M on Nov. 5 on ESPNU; and at Jackson State on Oct. 29 on a channel to be determined later.
Southern opens its season Sept. 3 at home against Florida Memorial at 6 p.m.
Lagniappe
Tight end Ethan Howard missed the last two days of practice after suffering an injured left ankle while making a catch early in Saturday’s scrimmage. Howard was wearing a walking boot while the team practiced. ... Southeastern transfer wide receiver Ed Magee made a pair of catches for 20 and 10 yards in the scrimmage, and Isaiah Taylor had catches of 15 and 16 yards, all from backup quarterback Bubba McDaniel. ... The defense had one fumble recovery and almost had another turnover, but linebacker Derrick Williams dropped a potential interception. ... The longest run in the scrimmage was 35 yards by quarterback Besean McCray on a designed keeper.