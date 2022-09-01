Southern University is hoping for a successful launch of the Eric Dooley era against NAIA opponent Florida Memorial at 6 p.m. Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
While the matchup suggests an easy time for Southern, the Lions have a jump on the Jaguars.
FMU (1-0) scored an opening week victory against Edward Waters, 39-34. Except for some bits and pieces of the game the Southern coaching staff was able to glean from an internet stream, the Jaguars aren't sure what they are facing.
There was no game film swap, and the Lions already have had a chance to work out their season-opening jitters during their third season after 62 years without a program under first-year coach Bobby Rome II.
The Lions looked explosive while jumping to a 26-0 halftime lead on Edward Waters, and they held off a big push by the visitors. The victory wasn’t sealed until Darius Conley intercepted a pass late in the game.
“Our execution on offense was very good,” Rome said. “We were able to run the ball when we wanted to and executed well on third down. We focused on situational football. On third and fourth down, we were 14 for 22. From the start of the game we played controlled, relaxed and poised. It got a little chippy at the end but our guys kept their composure.
“I didn’t feel like we relaxed. We had to expect Edward Waters would fight back. They’re a good team and this is a big year for them. We were able to hold on. We finished well.”
The play of quarterback Antoine Williams caught Dooley’s eye. He completed 25 of 36 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.
“I got a chance to scout the quarterback last year,” Dooley said. “I saw some tape and thought he was a young guy that played well as a freshman. I expect him to be a lot better. It’s a new system he’s learning, but he did some great things in the footage I got to watch.
"They’re coming off a victory. They’re one game up on us, so we’ve got to be ready to go.”
Williams threw TD passes of 4 and 18 yards to Markell Lee, and 62 yards to Christian Edgerson to make it 20-0 early in the second quarter. Lee caught seven passes for 103 yards.
“I was very proud of the way he delivered the football and ran the offense,” Rome said of Williams. “When we do things right, we can put up points. He was making all the right calls.”
The Lions showed some balance. George Young rushed for 134 yards on 25 carries and had three TDs. Last season, he rushed for 833 yards and five TDs. The Lions outgained Edward Waters 532-407.
The Lions had some standout defensive performances, most notably end Antwan Davis, who had four sacks for 25 yards in losses among his eight tackles. Another defensive player to watch is linebacker Joshua Mimms, who had nine tackles and a fumble recovery. He was the team’s leading tackler in 2021 with 79 stops — including seven for losses — with an interception, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.
Rome said he’s not too concerned about Southern’s up-tempo spread offense. His team runs the same attack at times, as do several teams in the Sun Conference.
“We practice that against our offense,” Rome said. “Our guys have seen that and know it’s going to be an outstanding challenge. A lot of the teams in our conference play the spread up-tempo.
“Southern has a strong football tradition. I know they’ll be ready. Coach Dooley has a strong track record in the SWAC.”