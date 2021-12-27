The LSU women’s basketball team continues to climb in the Associated Press poll, moving up two spots to No. 19 going into its first week of SEC play.

LSU (11-1) was one of six SEC teams in the Top 25 with South Carolina at No. 1, Tennessee at No. 7, Georgia No. 13, Kentucky No. 20 and Texas A&M No. 23. LSU opens conference play Thursday at Georgia, followed by home games against Texas A&M and South Carolina.

LSU, which has won 10 consecutive games, debuted in the poll three weeks ago and jumped to 22, and 21 before breaking into the top 20.

After South Carolina (12-0) Stanford (8-3), Louisville (10-1), Arizona (10-1) and North Carolina (11-2) State rounded out the top five.

LSU’s SEC opener on December 30 will be a Top-20 matchup as the Tigers are set to travel to Athens to take on No. 13 Georgia.

AP Top 25

Rank Team Record

1. South Carolina (12-0)

2. Stanford (8-3)

3. Louisville (10-1)

4. Arizona (10-0)

5. North Carolina State (11-2)

6. Maryland (10-3)

7. Tennessee (10-1)

8. Indiana (10-2)

9. Michigan (11-1)

10. Baylor (9-2)

11. Connecticut (6-3)

12. Texas (9-1)

13. Georgia (11-1)

14. Iowa State (11-1)

15. Duke (9-1)

16. Georgia Tech (10-2)

17. Notre Dame (11-2)

18. BYU (10-1)

19. LSU (11-1)

20. Kentucky (7-3)

21. Iowa (6-3)

22. South Florida (9-4)

23. Texas A&M (10-2)

24. North Carolina (11-0)

25. Ohio State (9-2)