Like many football coaches, Eric Dooley of Southern knows how to tap dance around questions about future opponents.
This week, Dooley’s time is up as Southern travels across town to play LSU in a game with off-the-chart historical significance. The two schools never have met in football despite residing in a football-mad state and city.
The game is set for 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium and has set off an unprecedented buzz throughout Baton Rouge.
“In the first week, the fans and the reporters wouldn’t let me overlook the LSU game,” Dooley said with a smile. “Now I finally get a chance to answer questions about LSU.
“We know it’s going to be very, very challenging, but our players are up for the challenge. The big thing is giving you a measuring stick to see where your team is, how you line up against some of the best talent. Do I want to go in there just to see how good my team is? No, you go in there to win. We’re going to prepare that way.”
Dooley has discussed the game’s significance with his players and talked about the difficulty to keep the game in its proper perspective. He’s stopped answering texts and phone calls, and he's turn over ticket requests to his wife, Alicia.
“She can say ‘no’ better than I can,” he laughed. “We don’t want to make the game bigger than it should be. It’s a big game because it’s the next game. It is very historical, and we’re pleased and blessed to be playing in it. But we want to prepare to play for 60 minutes.”
It’s a chance of a lifetime for Southern, a Football Championship Subdivision program that lacks the resources of LSU, one of the elite programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision. When the news broke two years ago that the programs would play, Jaguars defensive end and Louisiana native Jalen Ivy figured he was out of luck.
“I did the calculations, and I wasn’t going to be here,” the senior from Tioga said. “COVID pushed everything back, so I’m definitely glad I’m going to play in this game.
“Growing up, that’s not a game you see often. Getting a chance to play in this historic game and in a stadium you see on TV, it’s definitely going to be a memorable moment.”
Dooley is trying to keep his team confident in the face of overwhelming odds.
Southern was on the other end of the stick last week, torching NAIA school Florida Memorial, 86-0, which included 42 first-quarter points. Southern had 611 yards and 12 touchdowns, two from its defense. Dooley played four quarterbacks one quarter each and emptied his bench, but he lamented the 16 penalties for 135 yards.
“It helped us depth wise,” he said. “You have to have multiple guys that can play. Only thing that wasn’t good is we didn’t give our (starting) quarterback an opportunity to play a full game. It was beneficial to see where those guys were and how they can handle the game.”
Southern will go with quarterback Besean McCray, a transfer from Hinds Community College, who completed seven of 12 passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. He also had a 65-yard scoring run on a quarterback draw.
“It’s a good challenge, but we’re up for it — day by day, brick by brick,” McCray said of the LSU game. “We’re ready. The key is play as a team and don’t let the moment get too big, take it as another game.”
Running back Jerodd Sims accounted for 133 yards and three touchdowns rushing and receiving. Defensively, Southern’s strength is in the front seven, which includes All-American linebacker Jordan Lewis and All-Southwestern Athletic Conference defensive tackle Jason Dumas. Lewis scored a touchdown on a 12-yard fumble return in which he sacked and stripped the ball from Florida Memorial quarterback Antoine Williams.
The Jaguars likely will be playing in front of the largest crowd in its history in 102,321-seat Tiger Stadium. That part of the event doesn’t worry Ivy.
“I’ve played in the Bayou Classic, that was 75,000,” he said. “You’ve got to play ball, lock in. We got through a lot of stuff in the offseason and camp to make the mental battles a lot tougher than the physical battles.
"That’s a mental battle we have to prepare for. I definitely think we up to the challenge.”