A driver involved in a five-vehicle crash on I-10 near Whiskey Bay on Sunday morning is asking for the public's help in finding his dog, which ran away in all the confusion.

Nicki Garcia said her son, George Yanas, was driving from Texas to Florida, with his Blue Pit Bull male dog, Fenny, when his car hit the guardrail on I-10 and was disabled.

Safety cones were out and a wrecker and law enforcement officers were there to assist, when a FedEx truck crashed into the scene, causing a chain reaction of crashes, the Iberville sheriff said. Two people were injured, one severely.

Garcia said that when her son, a member of the military, went to give aid to the two injured people, his dog ran away.

Garcia said she has also shared information about the missing dog with the Louisiana State Police and the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

Fenny is wearing an orange-and-pink patterned collar. If he's found, the number to call to get him back to his owner is 1-830-481-8507.