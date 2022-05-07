After cruising to victory the night before, the Southern baseball team went back to doing it the hard way but held on for a 7-4 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Lee-Hines Field on Saturday.
Anthony Fidanza provided pitching that has been missing from his game with five strong innings, and while the hitters battled to produce runs, the defense came up with four double plays, including one to end the game and finally allow fans to breathe.
“It’s always the hard way,” Jaguars coach Chris Crenshaw said. “We won the first third of the game and the second third but we’ve got to be better in the last third. Enrique (Ozoa) came in and closed out the game. He made it interesting when he gave up the home run but that’s part of it when you’re in that role.”
The Jaguars got two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs from Jaylen Armstrong and a key two-run single by O’Neill Burgos in the third inning to get control of the game while Fidanza was working out of jams. When UAPB cut the margin to 5-3 with two in the eighth, the Jaguars answered on a run-scoring single by Hunter Tabb and another run on a throwing error.
Ozoa allowed a homer in the ninth to pinch hitter Timothy Martin and hit a batter, but got the 5-4-3 double play ball to send Southern (17-27, 14-9 SWAC) to its 11th league victory in the last 14 games.
The biggest double play occurred in the sixth when UAPB (9-32, 5-17) was mounting a threat against reliever Jerry Burkett. With one out and runners on first and third, Aiden Martinez tried to score on a line drive to left fielder JJ Rollon. But Rollon’s throw to cutoff man Hunter Tabb, who threw to catcher Taj Porter for the out, with Porter making a swipe tag on Martinez’ head after a leaping catch.
“I harp on defense and pitching all the time so we don’t have to rely so much on scoring a lot of runs to be a good team,” Crenshaw said. “The way we turn the ground balls is evidence of what we do in practice. Our pitchers do a good job of sinking the ball and changing speeds.”
Fidanza (4-5) allowed seven hits but didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight one week after going only two innings in a Saturday start at Grambling.
“I needed this win,” he said. “The past few outings haven’t gone my way. It’s not how you start but how you finish.
I fixed my release point on my slider and it was just staying consistent. I felt good. The two seam was working the four seam. . . I didn’t throw too many changeups. I always have trust in my defense – infield or outfield, they’ve always got my back and I’ve got their even when I get taken out in the second inning.”
Southern was outhit 11-8 but got big ones when needed. Armstrong triggered the three-run second when he singled home Caleb Tart and later scored on Burgos’ hit. Armstrong also had a run-scoring triple in the fifth, both hits to the opposite field, after Tart knocked in a run with a fielder’s choice.
“Just keep everything simple,” Armstrong said. “See it before you hit it. That pitcher’s first couple pitches, it was hard to see. When I saw what he was doing I had a plan and executed it. He was trying to go away and then come inside.
“We’re playing well lately. When we have a guy on the mound competing and the hitters show up to do what we know what we can do, we’re unstoppable.”