This listing reminds one of an English manor house: it is not only absolutely massive, but also very beautiful. It has mature professional landscaping consisting of plenty of trees, shrubs and bushes.
“This is a gorgeous custom designed five-bedroom, five-bath house completed in June of 2018 in New Orleans’ premier gated golf course community of English Turn,” said Irene Hernandez, the listing agent with Latter & Blum Inc./Realtors. “This three-story home is 5,215 square feet with a three-car garage.”
A long wide entrance hallway with its own lantern light has the majestic dining room that easily seats a dozen family and friends with its chandelier off to one side. It has large windows that allow plenty of light and scenic views of the outdoors.
The living room is a huge space which opens via French doors onto the patio and the outdoor living space. There’s also a butler’s pantry just off the kitchen, perfect for storing all the items needed for entertaining.
“The first floor has 11-foot ceilings, an open floor plan with rooms that are oriented to take in the beautiful views of the outdoors on this home site of .91 acres,” said Hernandez. “Custom features include a gourmet kitchen, wainscoting, glass transoms over doorways, tinted Pella windows,
extensive landscaping and outdoor entertainment areas.”
The living room flows into the kitchen which is particularly impressive with lots of windows to let in light and allow views of the outdoors. It has a free-standing island that seats five and includes a wet bar. There’s plenty of storage space, stainless steel appliances and a restaurant stove. It’s also large enough to include a breakfast area with a chandelier. The floors here, and throughout the house, are wide planks.
The laundry room has its own sink, plenty of storage space and a kicky brick floor – and of course, space for a washer and dryer. The third floor is a huge space, perfect for a work-out room, an extra bedroom, a play room or an office.
There’s a brick patio leading down a couple of steps to a slab patio with plenty of space for a table and chairs. There’s even a large bar-be-qua pit included here.
English Turn is a bend in the Mississippi River and is so named because in 1699, Bienville, coming downstream, met the British who had come up river to choose a site for a settlement.Bienville met the small English frigate, careened in a bend of the river, and demanded of the captain what he was doing in the Mississippi, and if he was not aware that the French had already established themselves in this country. The Englishman was much astonished, and replied that he was ignorant of the fact, and soon after retraced his steps to the sea.
English Turn residents today enjoy a peaceful, scenic environment, securely protected by limited-access and manned, gated entrances with home sites featuring various amenities and sizes. A drive through the 14 communities demonstrates the relaxed atmosphere and picturesque settings for homes with beautifully landscaped lawns and gardens, wooded settings, parks and playgrounds with children, a walking trail and views of the world-class golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus.
Views of the lakes, lagoons and golf course, pristine wooded walking trail, full featured parks, playgrounds and Tot Lots, a clubhouse, a butterfly garden and a garden club make this one of the most desirable communities in New Orleans. Surrounded by romantic verandas, an expanse of green lush lawns and flowering gardens, the 43,000 square foot English Turn clubhouse offers members and their guests golf, dining and country club living.
English Turn is located close to shopping, dining, recreation and medical facilities. It’s on the west bank of the Mississippi River and the Crescent City Connection is twin spans with no toll. In the immediate vicinity are a Super Walmart, banks and veterinary clinics.
About this House
Address: 21 Kingsmill Lane in English Turn
Living area: 5,215 square feet
Bedrooms: Five
Baths: Five
Extras: Three-car garage,
gourmet kitchen, wainscoting,
glass transoms over doorways
Price: $995,000
