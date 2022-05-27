Editor's note: On Memorial Day, we are given the opportunity to mourn military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. Intern Myracle Lewis took a look at Louisiana troops still considered missing in action in the so-called Forgotten War.
More than 140 military troops from Louisiana who enlisted in the Korean War did not come home and remain unaccounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
Despite having no memories of their late relatives, two people from Louisiana sought to unveil the stories of MIA soldiers for the sake of family closure.
Still finding closure
Sandra Basha-Woodyard's determination to bring home the remains of her uncle, who went missing during the Korean War, hasn’t waned — even after more than 25 years of research.
“In my lifetime, I’m hoping that I can get results,” she said. “I’m the type of person that if I start something, I got to see it through, and I will do this until I see it through.”
Basha-Woodyard, 69, began the hunt for Private E-2 Freddie Basha, an enlisted Korean War soldier from New Iberia sometime in the mid-1990s. She credits a childhood memory of her late grandfather as the incentive for her investigation. He longed for Basha to return home, she said.
“When I was about 8 or 9, my grandpa randomly started to tell me about my uncle,” she said while reminiscing about looking through her grandfather’s footlocker that contained Basha’s military paperwork. “I didn’t understand at the time, but it was always something that stuck in my mind.”
She regrets not asking him any questions or being old enough to comprehend, as she believes she would have more answers now. But this did not deter her adamancy.
She sent a letter to the accounting agency and attended some of its seminars in an attempt to discover pieces of her uncle’s legacy.
The Army provided very little information on Basha, and the lack of data made beginning her research difficult, she said. The accounting agency had no DNA of Basha, and the internet offered no pictures of him — until she got involved.
“When I first started with this, I got irritated because there were no pictures of him,” she said. “I got that wallet-sized picture of (Basha) from my dad that I always carried with me, and I sent it in.”
“I want people to see the faces of the soldiers, not just their names when they pull up (Basha's) name or any MIA soldier. He was a somebody. He wasn’t just a name. There were at least 18 chapters in his life that deserved recognition,” she added.
Lynnita Brown, of Tuscola, Illinois, and founder of the Korean War Educator, has been attempting to display the details of Korean War soldiers' stories for more than 20 years.
The 72-year-old’s nonprofit organization is a website that educates the public on general knowledge of the war. She has conducted more than 400 interviews of veterans’ experiences. She said she does this work because “these people are not just statistics."
Instead, "they are men and women who … helped grant us with the freedom we have today.”
No accounts of Basha are on Brown’s website. Basha-Woodyard's main source is her 90-year-old aunt, who brightly smiles whenever she recalls memories of the late soldier despite having dementia.
“My aunt said that he was quite the prankster,” Basha-Woodyard said. “She described him as a good guy with a kind soul. I would’ve loved to know him.”
With no one else to turn to, Basha-Woodyard finds herself often staying up until 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. "lost in research and coming up with more questions than answers."
One day, she discovered that Basha was in the same prisoner of war camp as Army Cpl. Lawrence L. Brown, the Korean War soldier from Baton Rouge whose remains were accounted for earlier this year.
“I got excited,” she said. “That guy came out of Camp 5, which (Basha) was in. I was told that they were all buried together, and I thought we were all getting close to finding him."
Basha-Woodyard still prays for that special call from the agency saying Basha’s remains have been identified so she can give her grandfather the closure he needed on his oldest child.
Basha was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. He was captured on Nov. 28, 1950, and died while a prisoner on April 30, 1951, according to the American Battle Monuments Commission.
Heavy fighting on the slopes of Hill 1542
Cpl. Colbert Joseph Alexander Jr. was also presumed dead while missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in what is now North Korea.
Alexander, also known as "Uncle Little Bill," enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at 17 and never returned to Baton Rouge. His half-brother, William Lovett, became curious about his story.
"I wondered what happened to him, and once I found out, I became obsessed with it," Lovett said.
Lovett, 73, began the research of his half-brother in 2011, when he attended an annual conference for POW/MIA families in Baton Rouge. A U.S. Navy veteran, Lovett felt a connection with Alexander. He had more visual connections with Alexander before the Baton Rouge flood of 2016, which left him with only one photo of a shirtless hero with a wide grin.
During 2018 efforts to return Korean War servicemen home, online scams targeted inquisitive families who hoped to somehow close gaps in their lineages. Lovett was one of them. He received an email from a man who said there was a grave that possibly matched Alexander's. For a couple hundred of bucks, Lovett said, the man offered to poke around the dormant Diamond Head Crater and find Alexander's remains.
"I just thought it was kind of pitiful someone would do that,” he said.
A call to the Pentagon confirmed that the message was illegitimate, and Lovett deleted it.
In August 2019, he attended a conference in Washington, D.C., hosted by the agency, which provided Lovett with documentation of Alexander's death at the Chosin Reservoir battlefield.
According to the documentation, on the freezing night of Nov. 27, 1950, Alexander was sent into "heavy fighting on the slopes of Hill 1542 where they engaged in a lengthy overnight fight trying to clear the entrenched Chinese troops from the hill. … It was at some point during the fighting on and around Hill 1542 that Cpl. Alexander was lost."
Lovett realized Alexander's body was never brought down from the mountains after the enemy's attack, which further proved the scammer wrong.
Satisfied with his research, Lovett believes he knows all he needs to know about his brother's death, he said. "I have found closure because I know that he's in a much better place than I am," Lovett said. "He's in North Korea, and there's not much more we can do about that."
However, he stays updated on any information regarding his brother by reading newsletters sent from the The Coalition of Families of Korean and Cold War POW/MIAs organization.
Alexander was a member of Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division.
Loss felt for generations
Though often called the Forgotten War, the Korean War's emotional impact on some families has lasted more than 70 years and continues to take a toll.
Brown's organization considered the perspective of the family members of those who served. For instance, one mother from Illinois blamed herself for signing paperwork that enlisted her underage son into the Army, she said.
"She just always felt guilty for being the reason why her son lost his life and never returned home," Brown added.
Lovett recalls how the lack of knowing what happened — the incompleteness of the loss of his brother — was overwhelming for his mother, Thelma Lovett.
"The only thing I remember is the anguish my mom went through for many years," he said. "(Alexander) was missing, and she kept praying that he’d come back."
"She wouldn't let me do anything. She wouldn't let me go out for football or anything. There was a point where she backed off for a while, but her grief still impacted everyone," he added.
No return or evidence of Basha's body also left members of Basha-Woodyard's family in distress. "According to my mom, my dad was very, very hurt," she said. "He took (Basha's) death very bad."
Although Basha-Woodyard could not provide further details about her father's trauma, she said she understood her grandfather's devastation.
"(Basha) was his oldest child. It would drive me nuts if someone would say something happened to my kids, and you’re telling me he’s dead, but you can’t show me anything," she said.
Mutual commendations
Both Alexander and Basha earned a Purple Heart Medal for their service in the Korean War.
Alexander is memorialized at the Courts of the Missing at the Honolulu Memorial in Hawaii and at the Korean War Memorial in Dayton, Ohio. He is also honored at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington. Basha is memorialized at the Hawaii and Washington memorials.