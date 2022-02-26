Bids will go out soon for the the dirt work, water line and roadway entrance for a community center coming to the city of Gonzales.
The main feature of the center, to be located on 4 acres on South Darla Avenue, will be a multipurpose gym that will be striped for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball — a new place to play ball, in addition to the city's outdoor ballparks and tennis courts.
While work will begin this year on the facility, named the CARE Center (Community, Activities, Recreation and Education Center), its true beginnings came earlier, when the city drew up a 2018-25 strategic economic development plan.
The plan came out of the city's participation in a Louisiana Economic Development program called "Development Ready Communities."
The goal of the program: to make a community more marketable to new construction.
Mayor Barney Arceneaux has said the city's strategic economic development plan "is helpful and beneficial to the citizens of Gonzales," as well.
The city paid about $160,000 several years ago for the property on South Darla Avenue where the community center will be built.
The current city budget has $450,000 earmarked for the site work for the facility, Chief Engineer Jackie Baumann said.
Bids will go out in the future for the construction of the center, she said.
In December, there was a groundbreaking for another of the city's strategic economic development projects: the Price LeBlanc performing arts center.
The center will be built in the Heritage Community mixed-use community at La. 44 and La. 40.