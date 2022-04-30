Southern University offensive tackle Ja’Tyre Carter became the first Jaguar picked in the NFL draft in 18 years when the Chicago Bears took him with the fifth pick of the seventh round, the 226th player selected overall.
Carter (6-foot-3, 311 pounds) was a basketball player coming out of high school where he led White Castle to the Class 1A state championship in 2017. He started four seasons at left tackle for Southern, and he allowed zero sacks with only three pressures last season. He projects as a developmental guard in the NFL for the Bears, who took four offensive linemen in the draft.
A second-team All-South selection in 2021, ESPN had him ranked as the No. 20 guard and No. 245 overall.
Carter became the first Southern player drafted by the NFL since defensive back Lenny Williams went in the seventh round, No. 252 overall, to Tampa Bay in the 2004 draft.
“He has good length for an interior offensive line prospect, and he flashes a strong punch in pass pro, but his pads rise, hindering his ability to anchor,” ESPN draft analyst Steve Muench said. “He gets into position, drives his legs and flashes the ability to generate push in the run game. He's not an overpowering mauler, but he blocks to the echo of the whistle.”
Carter played in the Senior Bowl where he took some snaps at center, and he also performed at the NFL scouting combine, where he ran a 5.13 in the 40-yard dash, leaped 30 inches in the vertical jump and 9 feet in the broad jump. He got some significant individual attention at Southern’s pro day earlier this month.